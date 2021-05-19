Campaign Writer: Email Marketing Best Practices During Challenging Times

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Email marketing for companies actively sending email campaigns, presents the challenge of cutting through the noise to get noticed within email inboxes. According to an annual email marketing survey by Adobe Inc., the average person spends almost six hours daily checking and responding to business and personal emails. To capture attention, there are some must-follow email best practices to ensure your email is opened.



An Entrepreneur checking email from home office. Image Credit: 123rf.com / GstockStudio.

CNBC reported on the Adobe Inc. recent email marketing annual survey. Adobe surveyed 1000 people. During the workday, respondents reported spending an average of 209 minutes checking their work email and 143 minutes checking their personal email, for a total of 352 minutes (about five hours and 52 minutes) each day. Just 46% of respondents said they are able to clear their inbox each day.

"Two important lessons come from this survey. First, is having accurate contact information and the correct email address to make sure your prospect will get your email. And second, sending follow-up emails until your prospect finally replies to you," said Ben Argeband, Founder of Swordfish AI, a tech company specializing in helping customers find email addresses and mobile phone numbers.

Email Marketing Guide for Successful Campaigns

Mailchimp, a leading email service, published a comprehensive email guide to help businesses learn the basics of creating email marketing campaigns and the best email marketing practices to consider when developing an email marketing plan.

According to Mailchimp, it all starts with planning an email marketing campaign. Whether it's for a grand opening or for a company that is already well-established, an effective email marketing plan is key to promoting and growing a business, increasing revenue, and selling more stuff.

Before hitting send on an email campaign, it needs to be designed first. This includes laying out all the elements for the email campaign in a hierarchy. The most important information or the main takeaway toward the top of the email, so people can quickly scan the email if they're short on time.

A key best practice is using segments and groups. There are times when sending to an entire email list makes sense. However, taking advantage of email segmentation tools can significantly increase the click-through rates (CTRs) and e-commerce orders email campaigns generate. This leads to increased sales and revenue.

A/B split testing email campaigns are when businesses use A/B or multivariate testing with revenue as their test metric. They typically earn 20% more revenue than they would from a standard cold email marketing campaign. Running an A/B split test allows email senders to experiment with different versions of a campaign to see how the small changes impact overall results. A/B split testing is a good way to confirm or rethink a hypothesis email senders had in the beginning, and then confirmed based on results after sending.

Email Automation and Drip Sequences

Marketing automation is an opportunity to deepen relationships with customers. Unlike regular campaigns, an email automation is a targeted email or series of emails that can be setup to "set and forget." It will appear they are being sent manually, without having to send them one-by-one.

From welcoming new subscribers, to following up with a customer after a purchase, to rewarding customers with a special incentive, even email automation helps streamline communications with customers. This frees up more time to focus on creating content and increasing ROI.



Email marketing best practices was featured in Issue #147 of Contact Finder magazine. Image Credit: Contact Finder.

