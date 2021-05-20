PeopleStrong, poised for 3X growth from HR Tech, expands to Australia & New Zealand

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleStrong , Asia's leading Enterprise HR Technology company expands to Australia and New Zealand markets with SaaS based, AI enabled HR solutions that range from applicant tracking & recruitment technology to talent management. The move comes as part of PeopleStrong's continuing efforts to grow aggressively beyond the Asian markets.

Pankaj Bansal (Group CEO, PeopleStrong) says, "Australia & New Zealand are critical markets for us as we enter a hyper growth phase in our journey. The HR technology market has matured considerably with many organizations realizing the true potential of HR and work tech in transforming employee experience and enabling the workforce in the new normal."

To give direction & purpose to this strategic initiative, PeopleStrong has appointed Philippa Youngman (previously CEO Pivot Software Limited) as their Principal advisor for the region, who will drive the growth strategy in the region. On the expansion, she says "The HR Tech market in New Zealand and Australia is quite fragmented & has a huge potential for us as an integrated workforce & employee experience platform. Many of the currently available offerings are a conglomeration of point solutions that fail to deliver a successful user experience. I am excited to be back in the industry with an offering that is fresh and has a clear point of difference. A truly integrated solution when working together but can also operate as individual process solutions if required."

There is an accelerated need for organizations to get back on a growth track and the biggest enabler is talent. Talent touchpoints such as hiring, learning, performance, career and succession planning are however disconnected, and there is very little prescience available for business leaders and employees to take informed decisions.

At a time when technology is touching every aspect of life and work, organizations are revisiting how they identify, hire & retain the right talent using the right set of tools.

Commenting on the strategy, Pankaj Bansal (Group CEO, PeopleStrong) said, "Employees are our chief customers and our HR and work Tech makes it simple, intuitive and fun for employees to work every day! We are fortunate to have earned the trust of over a million employees and some of the largest Asian enterprises. We're looking forward to bringing the New Code of Work to Australia and New Zealand."

About PeopleStrong

PeopleStrong is Asia's leading SaaS based HR Technology company. PeopleStrong's mobile-first, SaaS suite includes robust solutions for Human Capital Management, Talent Management, Collaboration and Payroll. The company today works with over 350 large enterprises across Asia, with over a million users on the platform. Their clients span 14 industry segments and include the likes of the Tata Group, Future Group, Minor International, True Corporation, Singlife Inspiro and many more across Asia.

PeopleStrong is rated among the Top 3 (Asia Pacific) & within Top 5 (globally) rankings on Gartner's Peer Insights standing for 1000+ employee enterprises based on customer reviews.

