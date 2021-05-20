Hairstylist to the stars Luca Comella opens SFeRA , an exclusive new salon in Dubai's Bulgari Hotel

Italian flair meets Hollywood exclusivity with a skilled international team for discerning clients.

DUBAI, UAE, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Where do you go if your usual stylist in London, Paris or New York is hard to reach because of pandemic-related travel issues? Luca Comella, stylist to the stars, has the answer.

Comella has created SFeRA - a hair styling destination at Bulgari Hotel Dubai for A-listers and anyone serious about their hair. The salon brings Comella's star power and decades of styling experience together with Italian flair and international know-how, elevating hair styling and colouring to an art form.

With its Italian inspiration and a global team of styling and colouring experts, SFeRA has become the new destination of choice for jet-setting clients who would in the past board a plane for London and Paris to get their hair done.

"At, SFeRA our goal is to be the go-to destination for people who want something special in terms of experience and expertise. Yet, unlike many A-List stylists, we don't impose our vision on you. We listen, we smile, we start a conversation, and make you feel right at home. Your hair and your style is integral to who you are - we're here to listen and make it happen. Dubai's crème de la crème tends to fly to fashion capitals for their hair styling needs. Our message is that there's no need to, because we're bringing Rome, Milan, Paris and Berlin to you in Dubai," says Comella.

Luca Comella is an award-winning stylist known for his expertise and unique approach to styling. Tonsorial skill runs in the family, and Comella picked up his skills at the family-owned barbershop in Palermo, Sicily before moving to the UK and becoming a rising star with Toni & Guy.

Since, the star stylist has gone on to work with celebrities and A-listers including Princess Rania of Jordan, Eva Longoria, Alessandra Ambrosio, Catherine Deneuve, Serena Autieri and Paris Hilton.

Comella takes a very hands-on approach to SFeRA, looking after the tiniest details to ensure a perfect experience. "We have the world's best team of stylists, merging Italian hospitality with technical precision that our clients demand. It's service with a smile, at a very high level. SFeRA is a port of call for people who would otherwise need to fly all over the world to visit their favourite stylists because of the experience. Now, we're creating that inclusive, incredible experience right here in Dubai, the innovative hub where people from around the world gather," he says.

Comella's team has Italians along with a host of other members. "Everyone brings their inspiration to the table. But at the end of the day, it's the SFeRA experience that clients come for - and we spend a lot of time merging each stylist's personal inspiration with my vision of expertise and client service," Comella notes.

With SFeRA, Comella skilfully merges traditional Italian luxury with a contemporary approach, creating harmony between technical expertise, artistry, and inspiration. SFeRA values intuition and artistry combined with technical excellence, while always putting the client first. "We're creating an exclusive, inspirational, energetic and luxurious styling experience where the client is always the centre of our universe," he explains.

SFeRA is accepting clients by appointment only. Clients are invited to book sferasalon.com or by calling +971 4 777 5629

CONTACT: Luca Comella +971 4 7775629

