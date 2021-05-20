Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.05.2021
Halo Collective: Doppelsensation bekannt gegeben!
WKN: A0EQ97 ISIN: EE3100026436 
Stuttgart
19.05.21
16:18 Uhr
13,580 Euro
-0,020
-0,15 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
GlobeNewswire
20.05.2021 | 07:05
56 Leser
Nasdaq Tallinn: NOTICE OF RESULTS OF THE MANDATORY TAKEOVER OFFER FOR ACQUIRING THE SHARES OF AS TALLINNA VESI

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-05-20 07:00 CEST --


On 13 April 2021, the City of Tallinn and Osaühing Utilitas (jointly as
"Offerors", separately as "City of Tallinn" or "Utilitas" respectively) began a
mandatory takeover offer (the "Offer") to acquire all A-shares of AKTSIASELTS
TALLINNA VESI ("ASTV") in accordance with the notice of the offer and the
prospectus (jointly the "Offer Documents"), which were approved by the Estonian
Financial Supervision Authority on 12 April 2021 and published on Nasdaq
Tallinn on 13 April 2021. 

The end of the acceptance period of the Offer was on 17 May 2021 at 15:00
(Estonian time). The purchase price offered by the Offerors according to the
terms of the Offer was 14,20 Euros for each A-share of ASTV (the "Purchase
Price"). 

As response to the Offer, the shareholders of ASTV who accepted the Offer
decided to sell 1,083,834 A-shares of ASTV, which equals to approximately 5.42%
of all A-shares of ASTV. 

Payment of the Purchase Price and transfer of the A-shares of ASTV to the
Offerors shall take place on 25 May 2021 (the "Value Date") in accordance with
the procedure described in the Offer Documents. On the Value Date, each
shareholder who accepted the Offer shall be paid the amount of the Purchase
Price corresponding to the number of the A-shares of ASTV sold by the accepting
shareholder against the transfer of such shares. 

Before the publishing of the Offer Documents, the City of Tallinn owned
10,469,565 A-shares of ASTV, which corresponded to approximately 52.35% of all
A-Shares of ASTV, and Utilitas owned 3,530,435 A-shares of ASTV, which
corresponded to approximately 17.65% of all A-shares of ASTV. Accordingly the
Offerors owned 14,000,000 A-shares of ASTV in total, which corresponded to 70%
of all A-shares of ASTV. In addition, ASTV owns, as an own share, the single
B-share of ASTV, which does not grant any shareholder's rights to the issuer
and which the Offerors have agreed to cancel (more detailed information
regarding the B-share and the resolutions and intentions pertaining thereto
have been provided in the prospectus). 

As a result of the Offer, the Offerors acquire in total 1,083,834 A-shares of
ASTV, which corresponds to approximately 5.42% of all the A-shares of ASTV, and
of which the City of Tallinn acquires 541,917 A-shares and Utilitas acquires
541,917 A-shares. 

Following the Value Date, the Offerors shall own in total 15,083,834 A-shares
of ASTV, which corresponds to approximately 75.42% of all A-shares of ASTV.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
