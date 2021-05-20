vivo Announces Global Debut of X60 Series, Redefining Mobile Photography in Collaboration with ZEISS

DUBAI, UAE, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo has officially launched its flagship X60 series of professional photography smartphones across the Middle East. The X60 series - consisting of the X60 and X60 Pro - marks the inaugural vivo devices to be conceived in collaboration with ZEISS, a global leader in optics and opto-electronics. Featuring cutting-edge design from vivo with maximum imaging quality co-engineered by ZEISS, the X60 series signifies vivo's commitment to deliver the ultimate mobile photography experience.

vivo is spearheading the field of mobile photography by providing professional-grade camera technologies to more smartphone users around the world in 2021. The vivo X60 series is being rolled out in more than 20 markets, expanding its presence across regions including APAC, the Middle East and Europe over the next few months. Emphasizing the importance of the Middle East marketplace for the X60 series, vivo upped the glam quotient with a spectacular laser show on the tallest billboard in the world - the Burj Khalifa on May 18, showcasing the new smartphones' unique features.The availability and specifications of each X60 series model will vary according to local market conditions and consumer preferences.

Photography Redefined Through Global Partnership with ZEISS

As the first vivo smartphone to be co-engineered with the iconic ZEISS brand, the X60 series integrates vivo's user-oriented innovation with ZEISS's outstanding expertise in mobile imaging to deliver on the brand promise of outstanding software and hardware capabilities. The combined best-in-class optical lenses, sensors, image processing algorithms and diverse multi-modal features allow users to enjoy camera technologies that were previously only limited to professional photographers.

"vivo is excited to give X60 users the best mobile photography experience by leveraging the capabilities of ZEISS, a legend in the world of optics for 175 years," said Spark Ni, Senior Vice President and CMO of vivo. "Smartphones have become an extension of the consumer's lifestyle to record and capture the joy-inspired moments of their lives, causing mobile photography to become a critical part of user experience. We have collaborated with ZEISS to bring unparalleled sharpness, clarity and image quality to vivo smartphones."

Key to the X60 series' top-notch photography capabilities lies in its groundbreaking vivo ZEISS co-engineered imaging system, resulting in uncompromisable and powerful performance. The X60 Pro model has three rear cameras (48MP + 13MP + 13MP), as well as a 32MP front camera. The ZEISS logo has been emblazoned on the lens, while the ZEISS Vario-Tessar trademark is engraved beneath the cameras, fitting for the professional photography flagship device that is sure to turn heads.

For the first time, users can also access ZEISS Biotar Portrait Style on the vivo X series. This new feature allows users to create customized professional portraits, with an unprecedented ability to render center sharpness and unique swirly harmonious bokeh.

Bringing Advanced Imaging Features to Users

vivo has refined its existing imaging technologies to be implemented within the X60 Pro, starting with Gimbal Stabilization 2.0, utilizes the latest VIS 5-axis video stabilization technology, allowing users to obtain clear shots of objects in dynamic motion with greater accuracy. Additionally, Extreme Night Vision 2.0 helps users to recreate the million shades of night with a single tap, capturing the impressive expanse of the night through vivo's innovative AI noise reduction algorithm.

The X60 series is home to a diverse set of multi-modal photography and videography features that are hallmarks of vivo technology. Through the Cinematic Master feature, great cinematic footage can be filmed on a 2.35:1 widescreen aspect ratio with clever audio zoom and direction sound input. Depending on their situational needs, users may also choose between HDR Super Night Portrait, Ultra-Wide Night Mode, Super Pano, Pro Sports Mode, Kids Snapshot, Multi-Style Portrait and Long-Exposure Mode, amongst many others.

Optimal Power and Flagship Performance

The vivo X60 series harnesses power, connectivity and speed that can satisfy contemporary high-end smartphone users, who demand exceptional device performance. The vivo X60 and X60 Pro are fitted out with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform to collectively beat their predecessors on all fronts with superior and smoother daily user experiences. With a substantial boost in CPU and GPU performance, these energy efficient processors contain integrated 5G basebands to make the user's 5G wireless network lightning fast with minimal latency.

Decked with a 4200mAh (TYP) battery, vivo's 33W FlashCharge technology on the X60 Pro and X60 allow for solid durability and swift charging time, providing a more convenient mobile experience.

Optimizing users' sensory experience, the vivo X60 series features a 120Hz refresh rate* and 240Hz response rate running on an edge-to-edge AMOLED display. The industry leading 120Hz refresh rate allows for effortless scrolling and viewing, while the 240Hz response rate induces an ultra-responsive touch screen to optimize user performance in gaming or occupational capacities. Additionally, the X60 series has been awarded with certifications including HDR10+, SGS Eye Care Display, SGS Seamless and Hi-Res Audio; consumers can look forward to vivid clarity with stunning displays, leading to rich and immersive visuals that won't strain the eyes after long periods of usage.

Ultra-Thin Design with Premium Aesthetics

Notwithstanding the multitude of powerful features and cutting-edge capabilities of the X60 series, vivo has managed to incapsulate all of this technology into slim constructs and lightweight shells. The X60 is complete with a stunning 6.56-inch flexible Ultra O Screen containing a 3.96 mm front camera punch hole centered at the top with ultra-narrow bezels. The Black colorway weighs a mere 176 grams with an ultra-thin 7.36 mm body. Exuding elegant 3D curvature with futuristic aesthetics, the X60 series has carried on the elegance of the X50 with super slender curves and a sleek silhouette. The contours are more captivating than ever and adorned with a choker - a beautiful band that runs along the top edge to complete a picture of grace with sophisticated touch and feel.

The rear cameras are encased within the vivo X60 series' New Dual-Tone Step, an ingenious layered design that refrains from an otherwise bulky look. Fashioned in thin cascading panels that rise in subtle steps, the Dual-Tone Step integrates all of the professional-grade imaging technologies and photography features co-engineered with ZEISS.

The color palette of the X60 Pro and X60 are inspired by summer blooms, and are available in Blue or Black. With Blue, users can experience the visual radiance and feel the eternal hope of a sunrise, comprising soft blue and purple hues that peek through the morning mist. Black is a powerful colorway that envelopes consumers in the tranquil summer night sky, allowing them to feel the fervor and passion hidden within - the energy of life.

*Select applications or gaming interfaces may be displayed with a 60 Hz refresh rate due to reasons such as software compatibility.

About vivo

vivo is a leading, product-driven, global technology company, with its core business focusing on smart devices and intelligent services. vivo is committed to connecting users around the globe, through design of exciting and innovative smartphones and companion devices, as well as services which integrate technology and design thinking in unique and creative ways. Following the company core values, which include innovation, consumer orientation and benfen*, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy, with the vision of becoming a leading, long-lasting, world-class enterprise.

With headquarters in China, supported by a network of 10 R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi'an, Taipei, Tokyo and San Diego, vivo is focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set-up five production hubs (including brand authorized manufacturing center), across China, South- and Southeast Asia, with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 40 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right - which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to build technology for good.

X60 Series' specs table:



X60 Pro X60 Note Operating System Funtouch OS 11.1 (Based on Android 11) Funtouch OS 11.1 (Based on Android 11) *Android is a trademark of Google LLC. Screen* 6.56? FHD+ 3D flexible screen 6.56? FHD+ 2.5D flexible screen *Measured diagonally, the screen size is 6.56-inch in the full rectangle. Actual display area is slightly smaller. Camera Front: 32MP Rear: 48MP (Gimbal, f/1.48)+13MP +13MP Front: 32MP Rear: 48MP (OIS, f/1.79)+13MP +13MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Dimensions* Black: 158.58mm×73.24mm×7.59mm Blue: 158.58mm×73.24mm×7.69mm Black: 159.63mm×75.01mm×7.36mm Blue: 159.63mm×75.01mm×7.40mm *Actual dimensions and weight may differ due to variations in processes, measurement method, and material supplies. Weight Black: 177g Blue: 179g Black: 176g Blue: 177g

Battery 4200mAh (TYP) 4300mAh (TYP)

Storage* 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM *Actual available RAM/ROM is less due to the storage of operating system and pre-installed apps Connectivity Type-C, 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, OTG Type-C, 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, OTG

Location GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS

Sensors In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Gyroscope, Color Temperature Sensor, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass, Gyroscope, Color Temperature Sensor

1. Accessibility of some certain features may vary across regions.The product pictures and features shown are for reference only, the images shown on the display screen are simulated, and for demonstration purposes only. Certain product specifications may change due to reasons like supplier change or different production batches. Please take actual products as standard. 2. All data is based on vivo's technical design parameters, laboratory test results and supplier test data. Actual performance may vary depending on software version, specific test environment and phone model.

