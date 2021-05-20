In the 2020-21 fiscal year, India installed 3.5 GW of utility-scale solar projects, down about 39% year on year.From pv magazine India India added about 3.5 GW of new utility-scale solar capacity in the 12 months of fiscal 2020-21 (April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021), or about 39% less than in fiscal 2019-20. Gujarat, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh led large-scale solar installations, with most of the share coming from these states. Rooftop solar posted strong deployment figures despite pandemic-induced lockdown and restrictions. About 2 GW of new rooftop PV capacity was ...

