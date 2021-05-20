The concept of net metering is important to understand, as it affects how long your solar project takes to pay for itself, and how your contractor will design your project. Here's what you need to know.From pv magazine USA As you're learning in our Solar 101 series, solar power is a combination of construction, hardware … and money. The money side of things is determined by more than just the cost of construction and hardware. It's also influenced by the local price of electricity, as well the legal policies governing the power grid. In the United States, these laws vary in every state and ...

