MasterControl Inc.: MasterControl Recognizes European Customers' Achievements

The European Masters of Excellence Awards highlights customer success.

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, May 20, 2021, a provider of software solutions that enable life sciences and other regulated companies to deliver life-changing products to more people sooner, announced the winners of the first European Masters of Excellence Awards. The awards, which are part of the company's Virtual Masters Conference 2021, recognise customers that have excelled in quality, validation, and innovation and are the beginning of a tradition for many years ahead.



The European Masters of Excellence Quality Champion for 2021 is Anna Paulina Paul, project manager, global GxP QMS at Grünenthal. A global leader in pain management, Grünenthal is committed to transforming the future of pain management to improve patient's lives through innovation. Paul has been an instrumental leader in implementing a platform where processes are interconnected, and where people are connected so they can easily monitor quality performance. "Quality is actually a basic requirement for conducting responsible business, and it is also an essential element of building and maintaining public trust in our product," said Paul. "It is actually an adherent to our culture and it impacts the full life cycle of a product."

MasterControl recognized Nox Medical for the Innovation Excellence award for their use of quality management softwareto deliver new product technology in a competitive market. Nox Medical is a medical device company advancing sleep diagnostics through simplification, increased efficiency and comfort for all patients. Ingvar Hjalmarsson, chief product officer of Nox Medical accepted the award and noted that innovation is critical to their business to remain competitive. "Efficiency has improved, especially when it comes to reporting, auditing, monitoring and even running the operation," said Hjalmarsson. "MasterControl has truly made our lives simpler."

No7 Beauty Company, a division of Walgreens Boots Alliance received the Validation ExcellenceAward, accepted by Stacey Harrison, validation manager, and Ben Parker, application support manager, both from No7 Beauty Company, a division of Walgreens Boots Alliance. The company is focused on developing the highest quality products to meet the individual beauty needs of everyone. Implementing MasterControl allowed them to deliver one quality management system and move away from 12 separate regional systems. "MasterControl's Validation Excellence Tool supports a truly risk-based approach to validation," said Harrison. "Our internal validation efforts have been reduced by 80% and we have the assurance we can run our processes successfully and within compliance."

"Celebrating our customers alongside their peers provides inspiration for our industry," said MasterControl CEO Jon Beckstrand. "The European Masters of Excellence Awards are a way to highlight how our customers embrace technology to bring life-changing products to more people sooner."

The European Masters of Excellence Awards was hosted yesterday afternoon as part of the company's annual Masters Conference, which takes place every May. This year's event is virtual to protect customers, partners and employees from COVID-19.

