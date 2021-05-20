Ferguson PLC Announces Directorate Change

WOKINGHAM , UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11R, Ferguson plc (LSE:FERG)(NYSE:FERG) hereby notifies that with immediate effect Kelly Baker has been appointed a member of the Nominations Committee and Remuneration Committee.

