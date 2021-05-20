Anzeige
Halo Collective: Doppelsensation bekannt gegeben!
Ferguson PLC Announces Directorate Change

WOKINGHAM , UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11R, Ferguson plc (LSE:FERG)(NYSE:FERG) hereby notifies that with immediate effect Kelly Baker has been appointed a member of the Nominations Committee and Remuneration Committee.

Enquiries:

Graham Middlemiss, Group Company Secretary
(0118 927 3800)
May 20, 2021

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/648284/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Directorate-Change

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
