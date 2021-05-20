Gamesys Group PLC Announces Expanded Q1 Trading Update

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the 'Group', 'Gamesys'), announces an expanded trading update for the three months ended 31 March 2021. This expanded trading update is being released to ensure consistent dissemination of Gamesys financial information which was published on 19 May 2021 in Bally's Corporation ('Bally's') Shareholder Circular, required for Bally's shareholder vote to approve the issuance of Bally's consideration shares in connection with its acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Gamesys, as announced on 13 April 2021. This release should be read in conjunction with the Group's Q1 Trading Update released on 13 April 2021.
The financial information presented in this release has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and on a basis consistent with the accounting policies and methods used and disclosed in Gamesys' consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020.
About Gamesys Group plc
Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com), Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com) and MEGAWAYS Casino (www.megawayscasino.com).
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Three months ended
31 March 2021
|(??m)
Revenue
|197.8
Costs and expenses
Distribution costs
|107.7
Administrative costs
|58.0
Severance costs
|0.8
Transaction related costs
|1.9
Foreign exchange gain
|(4.2)
Total costs and expenses
|164.2
Interest income
|(0.1)
Interest expense
|5.1
Accretion on financial liabilities
|0.3
Total financing expenses
|5.3
Net income for the period before taxes
|28.3
Tax expense
|4.5
Net income for the period attributable to owners of the parent
|23.8
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
As at
31 March 2021
ASSETS
|(??m)
Non-current assets
Tangible assets
|9.2
Intangible assets
|388.8
Goodwill
|523.8
Right-of-use assets
|21.2
Deferred tax asset
|13.0
Other long-term receivables
|5.0
Total non-current assets
|961.0
Current assets
Cash
|250.9
Player deposits
|29.0
Trade and other receivables
|38.6
Taxes receivable
|0.5
Total current assets
|319.0
Total assets
|1,280.0
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|98.7
Other short-term payables
|0.9
Current portion of currency and interest rate swap payable
|6.8
Current portion of lease liabilities
|5.9
Interest payable
|1.9
Payable to players
|29.0
Taxes payable
|24.0
Total current liabilities
|167.2
Non-current liabilities
Other long-term payables
|13.7
Provisions
|6.1
Lease liabilities
|16.3
Deferred tax liability
|42.6
Long-term debt
|492.0
Total non-current liabilities
|570.7
Total liabilities
|737.9
Equity
Retained earnings
|270.4
Share capital
|11.0
Share premium
|9.9
Other reserves
|250.8
Total equity
|542.1
Total liabilities and equity
|1,280.0
