

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Swedish home furnishing retailer IKEA has recalled certain bowls, plates, and mugs sold in the United States and Canada citing burn risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves HEROISK and TALRIKA bowls, plates, and mugs made from PLA (Polylactic acid or polylactide) material from renewable sources. About 148,000 units were sold in the U.S., and about 11,400 units were sold in Canada.



The affected bowls, plates and mugs were sold in a variety of colors, including yellow, pink and blue. The article name, such as HEROISK or TALRIKA, supplier number '23348,' 'Made in Taiwan' and 'PLA' are molded into the bottom of each item.



The products were sold at IKEA stores across the country and online at www.ikea-usa.com from August 2019 through May 2021 for between $4 and $12.



According to the agency, these bowls, plates, and mugs can become brittle and break, causing hot food or liquid to leak out, posing a burn hazard.



The recall was initiated after IKEA received 123 reports of breakage worldwide, including four reports of injuries, two of which required medical attention. Most of the injuries were burns due to hot contents leaking out. This includes one incident, without injury, in the United States.



Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled bowls, plates, and mugs and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund.



Ikea last year had recalled about 970,000 units of KULLEN 3-drawer chests.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

