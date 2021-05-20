Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.05.2021
Halo Collective: Doppelsensation bekannt gegeben!
Dow Jones News
Gledhow Investments plc: Interim Results to 31 March 2021

Gledhow Investments plc: Interim Results to 31 March 2021 
20-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Gledhow Investments plc 
 
 
First Half Results to 31 March 2021 
 
Date: 20 May 2021 
 
Results 
Gledhow Investments plc ("Gledhow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its half year results ("interim results") 
for the current financial year. The period covered is from 1 October 2020 to 31 March 2021. These are unaudited 
interim results. 
 
The Company continues to pursue its investment strategy which has the objective of achieving long-term capital growth. 
 
The Company had cash of GBP 374,005 at the period end. The Company made a pre-tax profit of GBP 1,302,715, which 
included net unrealised gains on investments held for resale of GBP874,227. 
 
 
Despite the uncertain economic environment, the Company is in a strong position, thanks to its strong cash position, 
and we look forward to being able to make opportunistic investments in small to medium sized undervalued companies as 
they arise. 
 
The Company has performed profitably mainly through investments in early stage publicly quoted and listed companies. 
 
Risks in Relation to COVID-19 
The Company continues to make progress despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Whilst the full impact of the global pandemic is 
yet to be felt by businesses worldwide, it is likely to have a negative impact on the business prospects generally and 
small companies in particular. There remains the risk that the Company's investments might be negatively impacted and 
might not realise the carrying values on sale. 
 
 
The directors of the issuer accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
Guy Miller            020 7220 9795  (Gledhow Investments plc) 
 
 
 
Profit and Loss Account 
for the six months ended 31 March 2021                      Continuing operations 
 
 
                                    Six months to 31 March Six months to 31 March 
                                    2021          2020 
                                    GBP            GBP 
Turnover 
 
 
Proceeds from sale of investments                    1,231,869        632,144 
Cost of sales (including unrealised gains and losses on investments   123,972         (573,978) 
held for resale) 
 
Gross profit                              1,355,841        58,166 
 
Administrative expenses                         (53,126)        (35,643) 
 
Profit on ordinary activities before tax                1,302,715        22,523 
Taxation                                (247,516)        (4,505) 
 
Profit for the period                          1,055,199        18,018 
 
Earnings per share - Basic (pence)                   2.15          0.04

Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2021 

2021   2020 
                        GBP 
Current assets 
Investments held for resale           2,336,511 787,796 
Debtors                     4,080   4,080 
Cash at bank and in hand            374,005  147,414 
 
                        2,714,596 939,290 
 
Creditors: amounts falling due within one year 
                        (363,692) (32,288) 
 
 
Net current assets and total assets 
                        2,350,904 907,002 
less current liabilities 
 
Capital and reserves 
 
 
Called up share capital             490,000  490,000 
Share premium account              71,122  71,122 
Profit and loss account             1,695,712 251,810 
Other reserve                  94,070  94,070 
 
 
Shareholders' funds 
                        2,350,904 907,002 
- equity interests 
 Notes

1. The interim results together with the related notes set out below have been approved by the board of directors of Gledhow Investments plc.

2. The Company's strategy is to make short to medium term investments in small to medium sized quoted or unquoted companies.

3. The financial results detailed above are unaudited, and have been reviewed by the auditors of the Company.

4. Earnings per share - Basic

The earnings per share for the six months ended 31 March 2021 is calculated on the earnings on ordinary activities after tax of GBP1,055,199 (2020: profit of GBP18,018) divided by the weighted average number of 49,000,000 (2020: 49,000,000) ordinary shares of 1p each in issue during the period.

5. The financial information in this report does not constitute Statutory Accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. The financial statements for the year ended 30 September 2020 have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies and the auditors' report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement made under Section 498(2) or Section 498(3) of the Companies Act 2006.

