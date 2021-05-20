DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend payment in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend payment in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares 20-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") Dividend payment in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (the "preference shares") In the company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2020 published on 27 April 2021, the directors stated their intention that, provided that CPO prices remain at current levels, the preference dividends arising on 30 June 2021 and 31 December 2021 are expected to be paid during the year. In line with that intention, the directors have today declared that the fixed semi-annual dividend of 4.5 pence per preference share falling due on 30 June 2021 in respect of the half year ending on that date be paid to holders of such preference shares registered at the close of business on 28 May 2021. Enquiries: R.E.A Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: DIV TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 106152 EQS News ID: 1198396 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198396&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)