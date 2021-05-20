Anzeige
Halo Collective: Doppelsensation bekannt gegeben!
Dow Jones News
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Dividend payment in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
20-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") 
 
Dividend payment in respect of 9 per cent cumulative preference shares (the "preference shares") 
 
In the company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2020 published on 27 April 2021, the directors stated 
their intention that, provided that CPO prices remain at current levels, the preference dividends arising on 30 June 
2021 and 31 December 2021 are expected to be paid during the year. 
 
In line with that intention, the directors have today declared that the fixed semi-annual dividend of 4.5 pence per 
preference share falling due on 30 June 2021 in respect of the half year ending on that date be paid to holders of such 
preference shares registered at the close of business on 28 May 2021. 
Enquiries: 
 
 
R.E.A Holdings plc 
Tel: 020 7436 7877 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB0002349065 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     RE. 
LEI Code:   213800YXL94R94RYG150 
Sequence No.: 106152 
EQS News ID:  1198396 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198396&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
