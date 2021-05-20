-- Lead therapeutic candidate targets Wisper, a cardiac fibroblast-enriched long non-coding RNA (lncRNA), for the treatment of non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy --

-- Robert Williamson joins the company as Executive Chair to the Board of Directors --

HAYA Therapeutics, SA, a company developing precision medicines that target tissue and cell-specific long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs), announced the successful closing of its CHF 18 million seed round. The financing was led by Broadview Ventures, with participation from Apollo Health Ventures, BERNINA BioInvest, 4See Ventures, Schroder Adveq and Viva BioInnovator.

Founded and led by a team of experts in lncRNA biology and fibrotic disease, HAYA will use the funds from the financing to advance the discovery and development of innovative organ and cell-selective therapeutics that target lncRNAs to treat and potentially reverse fibrosis and other serious medical conditions related to aging.

The company's proprietary DiscoverHAYA drug discovery engine enables HAYA to generate a pipeline of lncRNA targeting anti-fibrotics for many tissues, including lung, kidney, liver and the tumor microenvironment. HAYA's lead therapeutic candidate is an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the lncRNA Wisper, a cardiac tissue-enriched driver of fibrosis in the heart.

"HAYA was founded to address the major burden of fibrotic diseases and has made tremendous progress over the last several years deciphering the roles of lncRNAs, a new class of regulatory molecules derived from the 'dark matter' of the human genome," said Samir Ounzain, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of HAYA Therapeutics. "With the support of our world-class investor syndicate and this seed financing round, we are excited to accelerate our development efforts and look forward to bringing this new solution to patients suffering from fibrosis and other chronic age-related diseases."

Preclinical research conducted by Dr. Ounzain and colleagues at the Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) demonstrated the ability of HAYA's lead program to halt and potentially reverse fibrosis in the heart. HAYA is preparing to initiate clinical trials with its Wisper targeting candidate in non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, an orphan indication with limited treatment options. The company secured an exclusive license from CHUV for the Wisper asset.

HAYA also announced that Robert Williamson will join the company as Executive Chair to the Board of Directors. Additionally, Jens Eckstein, Ph.D., Managing Partner at Apollo Health Ventures, and Benjamin Kreitman of Broadview Ventures will join HAYA's board. Dr. Ounzain and Daniel Blessing, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of HAYA Therapeutics, are also board members.

"HAYA Therapeutics is developing uniquely tissue- and context-specific genetic medicines for the prevention and reversal of fibrotic diseases," said Mr. Williamson, who is also President CEO at BioTheryX, Inc. "We aim to leverage our novel biological insights into the roles of lncRNA to identify and inhibit organ-specific master regulators of myofibroblasts. This groundbreaking approach promises to generate potent, selective, engineered therapeutics that are safer and more effective than medicines currently in development for the treatment of challenging fibrotic diseases."

"Cardiac fibrosis remains an untreated but critical component of heart failure pathophysiology. We believe HAYA Therapeutics has generated a novel and differentiated approach to prevent and potentially reverse cardiac fibrosis and look forward to supporting the team to bring this technology towards the clinic," said Mr. Kreitman.

"Given our fund's focus on mechanisms of aging and age-related diseases we already had non-coding RNA aka 'The Dark Matter of the Genome' on our radar. We are delighted to partner with leading scientists in this emerging field and are excited to bring efficacious therapeutics tackling age-related fibrosis to patients," commented Dr. Eckstein.

About HAYA Therapeutics

HAYA Therapeutics is a precision therapeutics company that discovers and develops innovative tissue- and cell-selective genomic medicines for fibrotic diseases and other serious health conditions associated with aging, including cancer. The company's discovery engine focuses on long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) within the "dark matter" of the human genome -- key tissue and cell-specific drivers of fibrosis and other disease processes -- to identify novel targets and drug candidates with the potential for greater efficacy and safety than existing treatments. HAYA's lead therapeutic candidate is an antisense molecule targeting Wisper, a cardiac-enriched master driver of fibrosis, which has shown in preclinical testing the ability to halt and potentially reverse the fibrotic processes underlying heart failure. The company is also developing a pipeline of lncRNA-targeting candidates for the tissue-specific treatment of fibrotic diseases in other tissues, including lungs, kidney, liver, and the micro-environment of solid tumor cancers. Headquartered at the life sciences park Biopôle in Lausanne, Switzerland, HAYA is led by a world-class team of experts in lncRNA biology and fibrotic disease, and is supported by a strong investor consortium. For more information on the company, please visit our website at www.hayatx.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Broadview Ventures

Broadview Ventures' mission is to accelerate the development of promising technology for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurovascular disease. Broadview is based in Boston, MA, with a global investment footprint. Broadview has been actively investing since 2009, with 41 portfolio companies funded to date, and notable exits including CardiAQ, Apama Medical, and Remedy Pharmaceuticals. (www.broadviewventures.org)

About Apollo Health Ventures

Apollo Health Ventures (AHV) develops interventions with the potential to prevent or reverse age-related diseases and extend healthy human lifespan. With teams in Berlin and Boston AHV builds and invests in emerging and cutting-edge geroscience companies globally. For more information on AHV please visit our website at www.apollo.vc.

