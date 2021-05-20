

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch jobless rate decreased marginally in April, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year old age group fell a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent in April from 3.5 percent in March.



The number of unemployed persons declined to 316,000 in April from 326,000 in the preceding month, the agency said.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 years, decreased to 8.8 percent in April from 8.9 percent in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

