

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Brown (N.) Group PLC (BWNG.L), clothing and footwear digital retailer, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2021 profit before tax fell 72.3 percent to 9.9 million pounds from 35.7 million pounds last year. Earnings per share were 2.63 pence, lower than prior year's 9.63 pence.



Adjusted profit before tax was 30.1 million pounds, compared to 59.5 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 7.89 pence, compared to 16.37 pence last year.



Adjusted EBITDA declined 18.9 percent to 86.5 million pounds and adjusted EBITDA margin dropped 0.8 percentage points to 11.9 percent.



Group revenue declined 13 percent to 728.8 million pounds from 837.5 million pounds last year.



Further, the company said its Board will consider the resumption of dividend payments at the end of fiscal 2022.



Looking ahead, the company said it remains committed to medium-term targets of 7 percent product revenue growth per annum and a 14 percent adjusted EBITDA margin.



Steve Johnson, Chief Executive, said, 'Although we remain cautious, we are beginning to see some early signs of progress.'



