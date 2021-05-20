

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) Thursday reported preliminary earnings of 124.7 million pounds or 21.9 pense per share for the year ended 31 March 2021, helped by increased orders compared with 106.5 million pounds or 18.7 pense per share last year.



Revenue for the year increased to 1.278 billion pounds from 1.073 billion pounds in the year-ago period.



The group said its orders increased 18%, the largest annual order intake in a decade.



QinetiQ declared a dividend of 6.9 pense for the year.



Looking forward, the company said, 'We are targeting mid-single digit percentage compound organic revenue growth over the next five years, with strategic acquisitions further enhancing this growth. We will increase the international share of revenue to over 50%, with the UK continuing to deliver good growth enhanced by accelerated growth in the US, Australia and our other priority countries. We are targeting operating profit margin of 12-13% in the mid to long-term.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

QINETIQ-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de