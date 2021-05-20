DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (EMSRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 20-May-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 19/05/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 65.7223 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8969051 CODE: EMSRI =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1861138961 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMSRI Sequence No.: 106416 EQS News ID: 1198833 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 20, 2021 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)