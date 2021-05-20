Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.05.2021
Halo Collective: Doppelsensation bekannt gegeben!
PR Newswire
20.05.2021 | 09:52
Mondi Finance Europe GmbH - Annual Financial Report

London, May 20

20 May 2021

Mondi Finance plc and Mondi Finance Europe GmbH

Annual Report and Financial Statements 2020

The Mondi Finance plc Annual Report and Financial Statements 31 December 2020 and the Mondi Finance Europe GmbH Financial Statements 31 December 2020 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

