Mondi Finance Europe GmbH - Annual Financial Report
London, May 20
20 May 2021
Mondi Finance plc and Mondi Finance Europe GmbH
Annual Report and Financial Statements 2020
The Mondi Finance plc Annual Report and Financial Statements 31 December 2020 and the Mondi Finance Europe GmbH Financial Statements 31 December 2020 have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
