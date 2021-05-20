DJ Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc (DSUS LN) Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-May-2021 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor 10Y US Treasury Daily (-2x) Inverse UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 19-May-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 71.4938 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1129001 CODE: DSUS LN ISIN: FR0011607084 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011607084 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DSUS LN Sequence No.: 106220 EQS News ID: 1198636 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1198636&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2021 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)