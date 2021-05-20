CEX.IO was ranked on par with crypto exchanges like Coinbase, Kraken, Gemini, and Bittrex.

CEX.IO, a leading international cryptocurrency exchange, is listed among the best digital asset trading platforms in a recent rating by the prominent finance, business, and tech media outlet Business Insider. In addition to ranking on par with providers like Coinbase, Kraken, and Gemini, CEX.IO has the best cryptocurrency selection on its platform, according to the magazine.

Business Insider analyzed and compared numerous cryptocurrency exchanges on the market, hand-picking the best platforms based on multiple factors, such as fees, security, user interface, mobile device support, and digital asset availability. Furthermore, the media outlet also took into account features like staking, margin trading, and stablecoin support, as well as whether a provider offered services for both individual and institutional users.

Founded in 2013, the London-based CEX.IO operates one of the largest ecosystems of cryptocurrency products, serving the needs of a broad range of industry participants. From entry-level users to professional traders as well as institutions and businesses, over 4 million registered customers worldwide can buy, sell, trade, exchange, stake, and borrow against cryptocurrencies using the CEX.IO products. The company is regulated in multiple jurisdictions, featuring a Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) license from Gibraltar's GFSC, and a Money Services Businesses (MSB) registration from the United States' FinCEN. Recently, the global crypto exchange launched Prime Liquidity a market-leading liquidity aggregation solution as the first service in its new institutional-grade Prime suite of products.

This is not the first time CEX.IO has been ranked among the top crypto companies. With an A grade, the London-based company secured the third spot in terms of security as the eighth top digital asset exchange in CryptoCompare's July 2020 and February 2021 Exchange Benchmark ratings. Moreover, the analytics platform Coin Metrics listed CEX.IO among trusted crypto exchanges, a qualification only 14 trading platforms managed to achieve.

"As the industry is maturing, cryptocurrency becomes increasingly popular among both retail and institutional investors. With such a growth in demand, it's imperative to serve newcomers and existing users as best as possible. At CEX.IO, we provide a full suite of digital asset solutions to offer our clients an opportunity to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market while fulfilling all their needs within a safe, convenient, and fast-growing ecosystem," said Konstantin Anissimov, CEX.IO's executive director.

