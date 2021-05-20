Head of Cymbiotika Wins Two Business Worldwide Magazine 2021 CEO Awards

LONDON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The head of California based supplement company Cymbiotika has been named twice in the 2021 Business Worldwide CEO Awards. Shahab Elmi was the outright winner in two categories: 'Most Innovative CEO in the US Wellness Industry' & 'Growth Strategy CEO of the Year - USA'

The awards seek to identify and honour the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe from a variety of different sectors. Unlike many other businesses awards that focus on the overall success of a company, here the spotlight is on the success of individuals who make the corporations tick- namely senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and senior-level management. The intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition they deserve, whilst using their example to inspire other companies and business leaders to achieve similar success.

In an increasingly crowded and competitive market, companies that produce dietary supplements often struggle to stand out and develop a loyal customer base. Cymbiotika has become a leader in its field by relentlessly focusing on value, transparency and consistency. Consumers are more passionate about their own health than ever before, but the average Western diet is still lacking in the nutrients needed for overall wellbeing. The results of this deficit are far reaching, contributing to obesity, skin disorders, digestive issues, poor immunity and more. The supplement industry has grown exponentially over recent years, being valued at $140.3 billion in 2020 and is forecasted to grow by over 8% a year between now and 2028.

Shahab not only founded Cymbiotika but has been at the forefront of a period of rapid growth, particularly since the Covid pandemic hit last year. He explained to Business Worldwide Magazine that people in the West tend to take a reactionary approach to their own health and wellbeing, contacting the doctor when they are sick rather than taking preventative measures. In recent years though there has been a shift, with consumers now choosing to take supplements that help them stay healthy for longer.

The market is now full of different brands all claiming to offer miraculous wellness solutions, but not all supplements are created equal. Shahab explained that the success of Cymbiotika is down to its unerring commitment to using high quality ingredients that really work. Speaking to Business Worldwide Magazine, he said, "There is nothing more important than our health, so we've made it our mission to help people live longer, healthier, and happier lives. That starts with the very best quality ingredients - and for us, that's non-negotiable. Everything we do centres around our customers' needs. As we developed our range of products, we weren't thinking about sales growth - we were thinking about how we can help our customers reclaim control of their health. With that as our guiding star, not only are we able to genuinely help people, but we've also been able to achieve 800% year on year organic growth as a company."

Further information about Cymbiotika, including the entire range of the company's natural supplements, can be found at https://cymbiotika.com

An article on the company can be found on the Business Worldwide Magazine website: https://www.bwmonline.com/2021/05/09/cymbiotika-nature-at-its-best/

For further information about the Business Worldwide CEO Awards visit https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/

About Business Worldwide Magazine



Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E: david@bwmonline.com