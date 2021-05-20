Chatbot Market Size Worth $2,485.7 Million By 2028 | CAGR: 24.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global chatbot market size is expected to reach USD 2,485.7 million by2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 24.9% from 2021 to 2028. The chatbot industry is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period as they enable enterprises to substantially reduce operating costs. Additionally, innovations in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies are likely to enhance the features of chatbots, which act as a major driver for the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Chatbots find applications in e-commerce, healthcare, and BFSI sectors. The large enterprise emerged as the largest end-user segment in 2020 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 26.0% over the forecast period

The chatbots for the marketing segment are expected to witness the largest growth over the forecast period as these chatbots can connect the customers directly to service providers

The standalone segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 25.4% over the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is projected to witness substantial growth over the next decade owing to various technological developments across major economies. The regional market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 25.4% from 2017 to 2028

Key participants in the chatbot industry include [24]7.ai, Inc.; Acuvate; Aivo; Artificial Solutions; Botsify Inc.; Creative Virtual Ltd.; eGain Corporation; IBM Corporation; Inbenta Technologies Inc.; Next IT Corp.; Nuance Communications, Inc. Chatbots have found wide applications in large enterprises as they enable better understanding of consumer behavior with the help of machine learning

Read 132 page research report with ToC on "Chatbot Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Application (Bots For Service, Bots For Marketing), By Type (Standalone, Web-based), By Product Landscape, By Vertical, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/chatbot-market

A significant rise has been observed in the number of users of messaging services, which is expected to surpass the number of users of social networking sites. Additionally, there has been a significant development in the NLP field, which has resulted in streamlined interactions between computers and human languages. The entire chatbot ecosystem comprises various cross-linking features, which facilitates enhanced performance of chatbots in all applications. Most companies prefer in-built chatbots on their websites as they facilitate enterprises in providing instant customer interaction. For instance, Slack and Twitter messaging platforms are preferred by the majority of businesses.

North America is expected to emerge as the major region for the market over the forecast period. The growth in this region is mainly attributed to the increasing deployment of chatbots in various business verticals. Technologies such as artificial intelligence, IoT, and APIs, among others, are evolving at a rapid speed. Chatbots are integrated with these technologies to offer enhanced operations, thereby driving market demand. Artificial intelligence and audio speech-based chatbots are expected to account for the largest market share in the future. Additionally, speech recognition has improved drastically, especially in terms of native languages, which is expected to result in enhanced performance of chatbots in various applications.

Grand View Research has segmented the global chatbot market based on end user, application, type, product landscape, vertical, and region:

Chatbot End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Small Enterprises



Medium Enterprises



Large Enterprises

Chatbot Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Bots for Service



Bots for Social Media



Bots for Payments/Order Processing



Bots for Marketing



Others

Chatbot Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Standalone



Web-based



Messenger-based/Third Party

Chatbot Product Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Artificial Intelligence



Marketing



Human Intelligence

Chatbot Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Healthcare



Retail



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)



Media & Entertainment



Travel & Tourism



E-commerce



Others

Chatbot Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea



South America



Brazil



MEA

List of Key Players of Chatbot Market

[24]7.ai, Inc

Acuvate

Aivo

Artificial Solutions

Botsify Inc.

Creative Virtual Ltd.

eGain Corporation

IBM Corporation

Inbenta Technologies Inc.

Next IT Corp.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Find more research reports on Communication Services Industry, by Grand View Research:

Smart Speakers Market - The global smart speakers market size was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 38.7% over the forecast period.

The global smart speakers market size was valued at in 2017 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 38.7% over the forecast period. Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market - The global intelligent virtual assistant market size was valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 34.0% over the forecast period.

The global intelligent virtual assistant market size was valued at in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 34.0% over the forecast period. Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market - The global health intelligent virtual assistant market size was estimated at USD 186.3 million in 2017. It is likely to witness a CAGR of 39.1% during the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg