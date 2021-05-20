DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: AGM 6, May 2021 results

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING MAY 6, 2021 Number of shareholders present or reprensented to the meeting: 372 Number of shareholder shares present or represented to the meeting: 18,042,479 Number of shareholder votes present or reprensented to the meeting: 22,256,952 GENERAL QUORUM reached Votes cast Exclusions For Against Forbearance (in number (in number (in number (in number (in number and and and and and Resolutions Result proportion proportion proportion proportion proportion of votes of votes of votes of votes of votes cast) cast) cast) cast) cast) RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING Review and approval of the statutory 22,256,952 - 22,239,308 540 17,104 1. financial statements for the fiscal year Adopted ended November 30, 2020 83.10% 99.998% 0.002% 0.077% Appropriation of earnings for the fiscal 22,256,952 - 22,215,275 41,540 37 2. year ended November 30, 2020 Adopted 83.10% 99.81% 0.19% 0.00% Examination and approval of the 22,256,952 - 22,239,308 540 17,104 3. consolidated financial statements for the Adopted fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 83.10% 99.998% 0.002% 0.077% Review and approval of agreements 22,256,952 - 22,224,110 540 37 4. referred to in Article L. 225-38 of the Adopted Commercial Code 83.10% 100.00% 0.00% 0.00% Approval of the compensation policy for 22,206,452 50,000 22,046,453 159,045 1,454 5. the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Adopted 82.86% 0.23% 99.28% 0.72% 0.01% Approval of the remuneration policy for 22,256,452 500 22,198,640 57,219 593 6. directors Adopted 83.09% 0.00% 99.74% 0.26% 0.00% Approval of fixed, variable and exceptional items making up the total 22,206,952 50,000 20,900,426 1,217,348 89,180 compensation and benefits of any kind 7. paid during the fiscal year ended Adopted November 30, 2020 or allocated for the same fiscal year to the Chairman - Chief 82.86% 0.00% 94.50% 5.50% 0.40% Executive Officer Approval of the information mentioned in 22,256,952 - 22,224,087 32,828 37 8. Article L.22-10-9 -I of the Commercial Adopted Code 83.10.% 99.85% 0.15% 0.00% Recognition of the expiration of the term 22,256,952 - 20,998,776 1,588,139 37 of office of Mr. Nordine HACHEMI, renewal 9. of the term of office of Mr. Nordine Adopted HACHEMI for a period of three years 83.10% 92.87% 7.14% 0.00% Recognition of the expiration of the 22,256,952 - 22,170,970 85,880 102 director mandate of Mr. André MARTINEZ, 10. appointment of a new director for a Adopted period of three years 83.10% 99.61% 0.37% 0.00% Recognition of the expiration of the term 22,256,952 - 22,181,760 75,155 37 of office of Mrs. Sylvie CHARLES, renewal 11. of the term of office of Mrs. Sylvie Adopted CHARLES for a period of three years 83.10% 99.66% 0.34% 0.00% Recognition of the expiration of the term 22,256,952 - 21,990,057 266,858 37 of office of Mrs. Sophie LOMBARD, renewal 12. of the term of office of Mrs. Sophie Adopted LOMBARD for a period of three years 83.10% 98.80% 1.20% 0.00% Recognition of the expiration of the term 13. of office of Mrs. Lucile RIBOT, renewal Adopted 22,256,952 - 22,238,216 18,699 37 of the term of office of Mrs. Lucile RIBOT for a period of three years 83.10% 99.92% 0.08% 0.00% Recognition of the expiration of the mandate of director representing the 22,256,952 - 22,237,292 18,699 1,051 employee shareholders of Mrs. Karine 14. NORMAND, renewal of the mandate of Adopted director of Mrs. Karine NORMAND for a period of three years 83.10% 99.92% 0.08% 0.00% Recognition of the expiration of the term 22,256,952 - 22,140,078 116,837 37 of office as director of Mrs. Caroline 15. PUECHOULTRES, appointment of a new Adopted director for a period of three years 83.10% 99.48% 0.53% 0.00% Recognition of the expiration of the terms of office of ERNST & YOUNG AUDIT, 22,256,952 - 20,107,516 2,149,399 37 16. statutory auditor of the Company and of AUDITEX, deputy auditor of the Company; Adopted appointment of statutory auditors for a period of six fiscal years 83.10% 90.34% 9.66% 0.00% Recognition of the expiration of the mandates of DELOITTE & ASSOCIES, 22,256,952 - 22,244,175 12,740 37 statutory auditor of the Company and of 17. B.E.A.S., deputy auditor of the Company; Adopted appointment of statutory auditors for a period of six fiscal years 83.10% 99.94% 0.06% 0.00% Authorization to be granted to the board 22,256,952 - 22,205,810 20,661 30,481 of directors, for a period of eighteen 18. months, for the purpose of purchasing by Adopted the company its own shares 83.10% 99.91% 0.09% 0,14% Powers for completing formalities 22,256,952 - 22,256,377 540 35 31. Adopted 83.10% 100.00% 0.00% 0.00% RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING Authorization to be granted to the board of directors, for 22 256 - 22,255,296 1,619 37 19. a period of twenty-six months, for the purpose of canceling Adopted 952 shares held by the Company following the repurchase of its own shares 83,10% 10.00% 0.00% 0.00% Delegation of authority to be granted to the board of 22 256 - 22,256,375 540 37 20. directors, for a period of twenty-six months, for the Adopted 952 purpose of increasing the share capital by incorporation of reserves or premiums 83,10% 100.00% 0.00% 0.00% Delegation of authority to be granted to the board of directors, for a period of twenty-six months, for the 22 256 - 21,171,112 85,803 37 purpose of issuing ordinary shares and / or equity 952 21. securities giving access to other equity securities or Adopted giving the right to the allocation of debt securities and / or marketable securities giving access to equity securities to be issued by the Company with maintenance of 83,10% 9.61% 0.39% 0.00% shareholders' preferential subscription rights Delegation of authority to be granted to the board of directors, for a period of twenty-six months, for the 22 256 purpose of issuing ordinary shares and / or equity 952 - 21,603,813 653,813 37 securities giving access to other equity securities or 22. giving the right to the allocation of debt securities and / Adopted or marketable securities giving access to equity securities

