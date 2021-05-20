Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.05.2021
Halo Collective: Doppelsensation bekannt gegeben!
20.05.2021 | 10:28
Kaufman & Broad SA: AGM 6, May 2021 results

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: AGM 6, May 2021 results 

Kaufman & Broad SA 
Kaufman & Broad SA: AGM 6, May 2021 results 
20-May-2021 / 09:55 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY 
SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 
MAY 6, 2021 
Number of shareholders present or reprensented to the meeting:   372 
Number of shareholder shares present or represented to the meeting: 18,042,479 
Number of shareholder votes present or reprensented to the meeting: 22,256,952 
 
GENERAL QUORUM reached 
                                Votes cast Exclusions For    Against  Forbearance 
                                (in number (in number (in number (in number (in number 
                                and    and    and    and    and 
       Resolutions                Result proportion proportion proportion proportion proportion 
                                of votes  of votes  of votes  of votes  of votes 
                                cast)   cast)   cast)   cast)   cast) 
 
RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 
       Review and approval of the statutory       22,256,952 -     22,239,308 540    17,104 
1.      financial statements for the fiscal year Adopted 
       ended November 30, 2020              83.10%        99.998%  0.002%   0.077% 
       Appropriation of earnings for the fiscal     22,256,952 -     22,215,275 41,540   37 
2.      year ended November 30, 2020       Adopted 
                                83.10%        99.81%   0.19%   0.00% 
       Examination and approval of the          22,256,952 -     22,239,308 540    17,104 
3.      consolidated financial statements for the Adopted 
       fiscal year ended November 30, 2020        83.10%        99.998%  0.002%   0.077% 
       Review and approval of agreements         22,256,952 -     22,224,110 540    37 
4.      referred to in Article L. 225-38 of the  Adopted 
       Commercial Code                  83.10%        100.00%  0.00%   0.00% 
       Approval of the compensation policy for      22,206,452 50,000   22,046,453 159,045  1,454 
5.      the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Adopted 
                                82.86%   0.23%   99.28%   0.72%   0.01% 
       Approval of the remuneration policy for      22,256,452 500    22,198,640 57,219   593 
6.      directors                 Adopted 
                                83.09%   0.00%   99.74%   0.26%   0.00% 
       Approval of fixed, variable and 
       exceptional items making up the total       22,206,952 50,000   20,900,426 1,217,348 89,180 
       compensation and benefits of any kind 
7.      paid during the fiscal year ended     Adopted 
       November 30, 2020 or allocated for the 
       same fiscal year to the Chairman - Chief     82.86%   0.00%   94.50%   5.50%   0.40% 
       Executive Officer 
       Approval of the information mentioned in     22,256,952 -     22,224,087 32,828   37 
8.      Article L.22-10-9 -I of the Commercial  Adopted 
       Code                       83.10.%        99.85%   0.15%   0.00% 
       Recognition of the expiration of the term     22,256,952 -     20,998,776 1,588,139 37 
       of office of Mr. Nordine HACHEMI, renewal 
9.      of the term of office of Mr. Nordine   Adopted 
       HACHEMI for a period of three years        83.10%        92.87%   7.14%   0.00% 
       Recognition of the expiration of the       22,256,952 -     22,170,970 85,880   102 
       director mandate of Mr. André MARTINEZ, 
10.      appointment of a new director for a    Adopted 
       period of three years               83.10%        99.61%   0.37%   0.00% 
       Recognition of the expiration of the term     22,256,952 -     22,181,760 75,155   37 
       of office of Mrs. Sylvie CHARLES, renewal 
11.      of the term of office of Mrs. Sylvie   Adopted 
       CHARLES for a period of three years        83.10%        99.66%   0.34%   0.00% 
       Recognition of the expiration of the term     22,256,952 -     21,990,057 266,858  37 
       of office of Mrs. Sophie LOMBARD, renewal 
12.      of the term of office of Mrs. Sophie   Adopted 
       LOMBARD for a period of three years        83.10%        98.80%   1.20%   0.00% 
       Recognition of the expiration of the term 
13.      of office of Mrs. Lucile RIBOT, renewal  Adopted 22,256,952 -     22,238,216 18,699   37 
       of the term of office of Mrs. Lucile 
       RIBOT for a period of three years 
                                83.10%        99.92%   0.08%   0.00% 
       Recognition of the expiration of the 
       mandate of director representing the       22,256,952 -     22,237,292 18,699   1,051 
       employee shareholders of Mrs. Karine 
14.      NORMAND, renewal of the mandate of    Adopted 
       director of Mrs. Karine NORMAND for a 
       period of three years               83.10%        99.92%   0.08%   0.00% 
       Recognition of the expiration of the term     22,256,952 -     22,140,078 116,837  37 
       of office as director of Mrs. Caroline 
15.      PUECHOULTRES, appointment of a new    Adopted 
       director for a period of three years       83.10%        99.48%   0.53%   0.00% 
       Recognition of the expiration of the 
       terms of office of ERNST & YOUNG AUDIT,      22,256,952 -     20,107,516 2,149,399 37 
16.      statutory auditor of the Company and of 
       AUDITEX, deputy auditor of the Company;  Adopted 
       appointment of statutory auditors for a 
       period of six fiscal years            83.10%        90.34%   9.66%   0.00% 
       Recognition of the expiration of the 
       mandates of DELOITTE & ASSOCIES,         22,256,952 -     22,244,175 12,740   37 
       statutory auditor of the Company and of 
17.      B.E.A.S., deputy auditor of the Company; Adopted 
       appointment of statutory auditors for a 
       period of six fiscal years            83.10%        99.94%   0.06%   0.00% 
       Authorization to be granted to the board     22,256,952 -     22,205,810 20,661   30,481 
       of directors, for a period of eighteen 
18.      months, for the purpose of purchasing by Adopted 
       the company its own shares            83.10%        99.91%   0.09%   0,14% 
       Powers for completing formalities         22,256,952 -     22,256,377 540    35 
31.                           Adopted 
                                83.10%        100.00%  0.00%   0.00% 
RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 
       Authorization to be granted to the board of directors, for      22 256 - 22,255,296 1,619   37 
19.      a period of twenty-six months, for the purpose of canceling Adopted 952 
       shares held by the Company following the repurchase of its 
       own shares                              83,10%  10.00%   0.00%   0.00% 
       Delegation of authority to be granted to the board of        22 256 - 22,256,375 540    37 
20.      directors, for a period of twenty-six months, for the    Adopted 952 
       purpose of increasing the share capital by incorporation of 
       reserves or premiums                         83,10%  100.00%  0.00%   0.00% 
       Delegation of authority to be granted to the board of 
       directors, for a period of twenty-six months, for the        22 256 - 21,171,112 85,803  37 
       purpose of issuing ordinary shares and / or equity          952 
21.      securities giving access to other equity securities or   Adopted 
       giving the right to the allocation of debt securities and / 
       or marketable securities giving access to equity securities 
       to be issued by the Company with maintenance of           83,10%  9.61%   0.39%   0.00% 
       shareholders' preferential subscription rights 
       Delegation of authority to be granted to the board of 
       directors, for a period of twenty-six months, for the        22 256 
       purpose of issuing ordinary shares and / or equity          952  - 21,603,813 653,813  37 
       securities giving access to other equity securities or 
22.      giving the right to the allocation of debt securities and / Adopted 
       or marketable securities giving access to equity securities

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2021 03:56 ET (07:56 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
