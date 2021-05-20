Kaufman & Broad SA: AGM 6, May 2021 results -2

Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.05.2021
Halo Collective: Doppelsensation bekannt gegeben!
WKN: 934515 ISIN: FR0004007813 Ticker-Symbol: 3GH 
Frankfurt
20.05.21
09:15 Uhr
38,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
20.05.2021 | 10:28
Kaufman & Broad SA: AGM 6, May 2021 results 
20-May-2021 / 09:55 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY 
SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 
MAY 6, 2021 
Number of shareholders present or reprensented to the meeting:   372 
Number of shareholder shares present or represented to the meeting: 18,042,479 
Number of shareholder votes present or reprensented to the meeting: 22,256,952 
 
GENERAL QUORUM reached 
                                Votes cast Exclusions For    Against  Forbearance 
                                (in number (in number (in number (in number (in number 
                                and    and    and    and    and 
       Resolutions                Result proportion proportion proportion proportion proportion 
                                of votes  of votes  of votes  of votes  of votes 
                                cast)   cast)   cast)   cast)   cast) 
 
RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 
       Review and approval of the statutory       22,256,952 -     22,239,308 540    17,104 
1.      financial statements for the fiscal year Adopted 
       ended November 30, 2020              83.10%        99.998%  0.002%   0.077% 
       Appropriation of earnings for the fiscal     22,256,952 -     22,215,275 41,540   37 
2.      year ended November 30, 2020       Adopted 
                                83.10%        99.81%   0.19%   0.00% 
       Examination and approval of the          22,256,952 -     22,239,308 540    17,104 
3.      consolidated financial statements for the Adopted 
       fiscal year ended November 30, 2020        83.10%        99.998%  0.002%   0.077% 
       Review and approval of agreements         22,256,952 -     22,224,110 540    37 
4.      referred to in Article L. 225-38 of the  Adopted 
       Commercial Code                  83.10%        100.00%  0.00%   0.00% 
       Approval of the compensation policy for      22,206,452 50,000   22,046,453 159,045  1,454 
5.      the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Adopted 
                                82.86%   0.23%   99.28%   0.72%   0.01% 
       Approval of the remuneration policy for      22,256,452 500    22,198,640 57,219   593 
6.      directors                 Adopted 
                                83.09%   0.00%   99.74%   0.26%   0.00% 
       Approval of fixed, variable and 
       exceptional items making up the total       22,206,952 50,000   20,900,426 1,217,348 89,180 
       compensation and benefits of any kind 
7.      paid during the fiscal year ended     Adopted 
       November 30, 2020 or allocated for the 
       same fiscal year to the Chairman - Chief     82.86%   0.00%   94.50%   5.50%   0.40% 
       Executive Officer 
       Approval of the information mentioned in     22,256,952 -     22,224,087 32,828   37 
8.      Article L.22-10-9 -I of the Commercial  Adopted 
       Code                       83.10.%        99.85%   0.15%   0.00% 
       Recognition of the expiration of the term     22,256,952 -     20,998,776 1,588,139 37 
       of office of Mr. Nordine HACHEMI, renewal 
9.      of the term of office of Mr. Nordine   Adopted 
       HACHEMI for a period of three years        83.10%        92.87%   7.14%   0.00% 
       Recognition of the expiration of the       22,256,952 -     22,170,970 85,880   102 
       director mandate of Mr. André MARTINEZ, 
10.      appointment of a new director for a    Adopted 
       period of three years               83.10%        99.61%   0.37%   0.00% 
       Recognition of the expiration of the term     22,256,952 -     22,181,760 75,155   37 
       of office of Mrs. Sylvie CHARLES, renewal 
11.      of the term of office of Mrs. Sylvie   Adopted 
       CHARLES for a period of three years        83.10%        99.66%   0.34%   0.00% 
       Recognition of the expiration of the term     22,256,952 -     21,990,057 266,858  37 
       of office of Mrs. Sophie LOMBARD, renewal 
12.      of the term of office of Mrs. Sophie   Adopted 
       LOMBARD for a period of three years        83.10%        98.80%   1.20%   0.00% 
       Recognition of the expiration of the term 
13.      of office of Mrs. Lucile RIBOT, renewal  Adopted 22,256,952 -     22,238,216 18,699   37 
       of the term of office of Mrs. Lucile 
       RIBOT for a period of three years 
                                83.10%        99.92%   0.08%   0.00% 
       Recognition of the expiration of the 
       mandate of director representing the       22,256,952 -     22,237,292 18,699   1,051 
       employee shareholders of Mrs. Karine 
14.      NORMAND, renewal of the mandate of    Adopted 
       director of Mrs. Karine NORMAND for a 
       period of three years               83.10%        99.92%   0.08%   0.00% 
       Recognition of the expiration of the term     22,256,952 -     22,140,078 116,837  37 
       of office as director of Mrs. Caroline 
15.      PUECHOULTRES, appointment of a new    Adopted 
       director for a period of three years       83.10%        99.48%   0.53%   0.00% 
       Recognition of the expiration of the 
       terms of office of ERNST & YOUNG AUDIT,      22,256,952 -     20,107,516 2,149,399 37 
16.      statutory auditor of the Company and of 
       AUDITEX, deputy auditor of the Company;  Adopted 
       appointment of statutory auditors for a 
       period of six fiscal years            83.10%        90.34%   9.66%   0.00% 
       Recognition of the expiration of the 
       mandates of DELOITTE & ASSOCIES,         22,256,952 -     22,244,175 12,740   37 
       statutory auditor of the Company and of 
17.      B.E.A.S., deputy auditor of the Company; Adopted 
       appointment of statutory auditors for a 
       period of six fiscal years            83.10%        99.94%   0.06%   0.00% 
       Authorization to be granted to the board     22,256,952 -     22,205,810 20,661   30,481 
       of directors, for a period of eighteen 
18.      months, for the purpose of purchasing by Adopted 
       the company its own shares            83.10%        99.91%   0.09%   0,14% 
       Powers for completing formalities         22,256,952 -     22,256,377 540    35 
31.                           Adopted 
                                83.10%        100.00%  0.00%   0.00% 
RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 
       Authorization to be granted to the board of directors, for      22 256 - 22,255,296 1,619   37 
19.      a period of twenty-six months, for the purpose of canceling Adopted 952 
       shares held by the Company following the repurchase of its 
       own shares                              83,10%  10.00%   0.00%   0.00% 
       Delegation of authority to be granted to the board of        22 256 - 22,256,375 540    37 
20.      directors, for a period of twenty-six months, for the    Adopted 952 
       purpose of increasing the share capital by incorporation of 
       reserves or premiums                         83,10%  100.00%  0.00%   0.00% 
       Delegation of authority to be granted to the board of 
       directors, for a period of twenty-six months, for the        22 256 - 21,171,112 85,803  37 
       purpose of issuing ordinary shares and / or equity          952 
21.      securities giving access to other equity securities or   Adopted 
       giving the right to the allocation of debt securities and / 
       or marketable securities giving access to equity securities 
       to be issued by the Company with maintenance of           83,10%  9.61%   0.39%   0.00% 
       shareholders' preferential subscription rights 
       Delegation of authority to be granted to the board of 
       directors, for a period of twenty-six months, for the        22 256 
       purpose of issuing ordinary shares and / or equity          952  - 21,603,813 653,813  37 
       securities giving access to other equity securities or 
22.      giving the right to the allocation of debt securities and / Adopted 
       or marketable securities giving access to equity securities

to be issued by the Company, with cancellation of 
       shareholders' preferential subscription rights, within the      83,10%  97.06%   2.94%   0.00% 
       framework of public offers other than those referred to in 
       l Article L.411-2 of the Monetary and Financial Code 
       Delegation of authority to be granted to the board of 
       directors, for a period of twenty-six months, for the        22 256 
       purpose of issuing ordinary shares, and / or equity         952   21,098,191 1,158,724 37 
       securities giving access to other equity securities or 
23.      giving rights to the allocation of debt securities, and /  Adopted 
       or marketable securities giving access to equity securities 
       to be issued by the Company, with cancellation of 
       shareholders' preferential subscription rights, within the      83,10%  94.80%   5.21%   0.00% 
       framework of public offers referred to in 1 of Article 
       L.411-2 of the Monetary and Financial Code 
       Authorization to be granted to the board of directors, for 
       a period of twenty-six months, in the event of the issue of     22 256 
       ordinary shares, and / or equity securities giving access      952  - 21,052,836 1,204,079 37 
       to other equity securities or giving right to the 
24.      allocation of debt securities, and / or marketable     Adopted 
       securities giving access to equity securities to be issued 
       by the Company with cancellation of shareholders' 
       preferential subscription rights, to set the issue price       83,10%  94.60%   5.41%   0.00% 
       according to the terms set by the general meeting within 
       the limit of 10% of the share capital 
       Authorization to be granted to the board of directors, for      22 256 
       a period of twenty-six months, in order to increase the       952  - 21,044,163 1,212,752 37 
25.      number of securities to be issued in the event of a capital Adopted 
       increase with maintenance or with elimination of 
       shareholders' preferential subscription rights            83,10%  94.45%   5.45%   0.00% 
       Delegation of authority to be granted to the board of 
       directors, for a period of twenty-six months, for the        22 256 - 22,131,859 123,066  37 
       purpose of issuing shares or equity securities giving        952 
26.      access to other equity securities or giving the right to  Adopted 
       the allocation debt securities as remuneration for 
       contributions in kind of equity securities or marketable 
       securities giving access to the capital within the limit of     83,10%  99.44%   0.56%   0.00% 
       10% of the share capital 
       Delegation of authority to be granted to the board of        22 256 
       directors, for a period of twenty-six months, for the        952  - 14,168,813 8,088,102 37 
27.      purpose of issuing shares and / or equity securities giving rejected 
       access to other equity securities or to the allocation debt 
       securities as remuneration for securities contributed to       83,10%  63.66%   36.34%  0.00% 
       any public exchange offer initiated by the Company 
       Delegation of authority to be granted to the board of 
       directors, for a period of twenty-six months, for the        22 256 - 22,131,871 125,044  37 
       purpose of issuing shares and / or securities giving access     952 
28.      to the Company's shares to be issued with cancellation of  Adopted 
       the preferential subscription right of shareholders, for 
       the benefit of members of the group's Company Savings Plan 
       (s) for an amount of 3% of the capital                83,10%  99.44%   0.56%   0.00% 
       Authorization to be granted to the board of directors, for      22 256 
       a period of thirty-eight months, for the purpose of         952  - 21,589,949 579,240  87,763 
29.      allocating free shares to be issued or existing for the   Adopted 
       benefit of employees and / or executive corporate officers 
       of the Company and related entities                 83,10%  97.39%   2.61%   0.39% 
       Setting of the general ceilings for delegations of 
       authority at a nominal amount of (i) EUR 2,270,000 for all 
       capital increases through the issue of shares or equity       22 256 
       securities giving access to other equity securities or        952   22,129,522 127,393  37 
       securities giving access to equity securities to be issued, 
       (ii) EUR 568,000 for capital increases through the issue of 
30.      shares or equity securities giving access to other equity  Adopted 
       securities or securities securities giving access to equity 
       securities to be issued with cancellation of preferential 
       subscription rights and (iii) EUR 500,000,000, for issues of 
       debt securities giving the right to the allocation of a       83,10% - 99.43%   0.57%   0.00% 
       capital or debt security; setting specific ceilings for 
       capital increases likely to result from the allocation of 
       free shares

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr

Contacts 

Press Relations 
Chief Financial Officer DGM Conseil 
Bruno Coche       Thomas Roborel de Climens - +33 (0)6 14 50 15 84 
+33 (0)1 41 43 44 73  thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr 
Infos-invest@ketb.com 
            Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti 
            +33 (0)6 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

The Kaufman & Broad Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. 21-0239 on March 31, 2021. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 4 of the Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks might have a material adverse impact on the Kaufman & Broad. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: AGM 6, May 2021 results

1198850 20-May-2021 CET/CEST 

