Nasdaq Stockholm AB: United Camping AB changes name to First Camp Group AB (193/21)

Referring to the press release published by United Camping AB on May 18, 2021, the company will change name to First Camp Group AB. As of May 21, 2021, the following bond loan issued by United Camping AB will therefore change short name and trading code. New company name: First Camp Group AB --------------------------------------------- New long name: First Camp Group bond 2020 --------------------------------------------- New short name: FICMP 001 --------------------------------------------- New trading code: FICMP_001 --------------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN: SE0013409570 --------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB