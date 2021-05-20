Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective: Doppelsensation bekannt gegeben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
20.05.2021 | 11:05
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: United Camping AB changes name to First Camp Group AB (193/21)

Referring to the press release published by United Camping AB on May 18, 2021,
the company will change name to First Camp Group AB. 

As of May 21, 2021, the following bond loan issued by United Camping AB will
therefore change short name and trading code. 

New company name: First Camp Group AB    
---------------------------------------------
New long name:   First Camp Group bond 2020
---------------------------------------------
New short name:  FICMP 001         
---------------------------------------------
New trading code: FICMP_001         
---------------------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN:  SE0013409570       
---------------------------------------------

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.