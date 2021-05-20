DGAP-News: Amundi Physical Metals plc
Amundi Physical Metals plc
Release of the Base Prospectus (the "Prospectus")
Dublin, May 20, 2021
The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public the Prospectus of the ETC dated on 19 may 2021.
The Base Prospectus is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).
Copies of the Base Prospectus request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Amundi Physical Metals plc
|2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street
|2 Dublin
|Ireland
|Phone:
|+33 (0)176338436
|E-mail:
|liste.etf-dev@amundi.com
|ISIN:
|FR0013416716
|WKN:
|A2UJK0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Amsterdam
|EQS News ID:
|1198891
