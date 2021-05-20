City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY) As at close of business on 19-May-2021 *NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 193.93p INCLUDING current year revenue 195.37p Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP12.02m Net borrowing level: 1% LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14 *The NAV above does not reflect the transfer of assets from Invesco Enhanced Income Limited following the merger as detailed in the Results of the Scheme announcement made on 19 May 2021. ---