20.05.2021 | 12:34
City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 19

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 19-May-2021

*NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                193.93p

INCLUDING current year revenue                       195.37p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:           GBP12.02m

Net borrowing level:                            1%

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

*The NAV above does not reflect the transfer of assets from Invesco
Enhanced Income Limited following the merger as detailed in the Results of
the Scheme announcement made on 19 May 2021.

