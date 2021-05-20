

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI):



-Earnings: -$73.51 million in Q1 vs. -$75.12 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.27 in Q1 vs. -$1.51 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Triumph Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.64 million or $0.10 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.08 per share -Revenue: $466.83 million in Q1 vs. $693.11 million in the same period last year.



