Numonix IXCloud Certified as Microsoft Teams Solution

One of the First Teams-Certified Interaction Recording Solutions

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Numonix, a developer of one of the most versatile interaction recording solutions for Unified Communication platforms, today announced that its IXCloud solution has completed compliance recording certification for Microsoft Teams. Uniquely activated as a fully managed service while utilizing the flexibility of Microsoft Azure services, IXCloud is a fully managed compliance recording solution for Teams. IXCloud securely records, stores and analyzes interactions in the cloud without physical or virtual servers.

"We are proud to announce that after rigorous testing and extensive evaluation, IXCloud is now certified for compliance recording for Microsoft Teams. In fact, it is one of the first certified compliance recording solutions for Teams," said Evan Kahan, COO of Numonix. "Requiring little or no footprint within your organization, IXCloud is delivered as a cloud service. Compliance of your interaction recordings has never been so easy."

"We are pleased to work with partners like Numonix who are building on our cloud platforms so our joint customers can take advantage of offerings like IXCloud to support their growth and compliance needs," said Daniel Canning, director, Microsoft Teams Platform at Microsoft.

"I am very proud of our team for achieving certification for our Numonix IXCloud interaction recording solution. Attaining certification is particularly rewarding," added Kahan. "Accomplishing the hard work to attain this certification validates our commitment to develop compliance recording solutions and add to the Teams ecosystem as a whole."

Delivers on the Promise of Interaction Recording for Teams

As a fully managed Azure-based, Software-as-a-Service cloud interaction recording solution, IXCloud takes interaction capture into the future. It enables instant and elastic scalability to support business growth and provides the necessary tools to enhance business performance while maintaining compliance.

"A longtime Microsoft Gold Partner, Numonix has both the expertise and experience of consistently meeting the needs of both Microsoft partners and customers. Numonix is committed to continuing to deliver superior interaction recording solutions that securely and easily integrate into Microsoft environments," added Kahan.

IX Cloud Features: Bring Your Own Storage, Data Geo Zone Selection and More

Bring Your Own Storage

Data Geo Zone Selection, ensuring data sovereignty

Advanced Encryption Methodologies

Secure Sharing, allowing calls to be shared securely without the need to email or download files

Hybrid Configuration Support, which captures interactions on-premises and utilizes cloud-based storage and UI management for non-Teams-based platforms

Elastic and hyper scalability

Deep Security Capabilities, including unique encryption per call, digital signatures, customizable role-based access control and call playback restrictions

Advanced selective recording rules engine, which targets calls by call scenario, call queue or DNIS

OpenAPI framework, enabling customization and integration

Low Total Cost of Ownership, Subscription-Based Pricing, Same-Day Deployment

Low Total Cost of Ownership with Subscription-Based Pricing - No up-front capital expenditures; subscription-based pricing

Same-Day Deployment - A simple flip of a switch provisions new users so they can be up and running the very same day

Unlimited Scalability - Elastic scalability allows you to increase capacity without concern for infrastructure

Storage Versatility - Use the cloud recorder and store your interactions in a dedicated IXCloud storage instance or in your own Azure account

Enhanced Encryption - Multi-layer security, infrastructure layer security and decryption in storage blob

Business Continuity - With redundancy and georedundancy, IX Cloud grants continuous access to your recordings across multiple regions simultaneously with 99.999% uptime

Centralization - Flexibility to ensure you can consolidate all your interactions in one place

Customer Insights, Risk Management, Agent Performance Management

Customer Insights - Derive valuable business insights from a growing portfolio of analytics features, including speech analytics and key-word search

Risk Management - Easily and cost-effectively resolve customer disputes by replaying and sharing a comprehensive view of a Microsoft Teams interaction

Agent Performance Management - Assess agents' customer interactions with advanced capabilities

About IXCloud for Teams

IXCloud for Teams is a new-generation, cloud-based interaction recording solution developed by Numonix, the innovator in capture technologies. Built on the runtime service fabric of Azure, IXCloud empowers users to record with integrity, providing instant hyper-scale, security and compliance plus the benefits of Data Sovereignty. Taking interaction capture into the future, IXCloud redefines versatility, providing the ability to record, store and analyze interactions in the cloud. Its API framework also enables application development.

For more information on IXCloud, visit https://numonix.cloud.

About Numonix

Numonix offers the industry's most versatile cloud and premises-based interaction recording solutions for Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, SIPREC and most unified communications and PBX systems, giving business users and service provides versatility in how they record, centrally store and access to their interactions. With full omnichannel recording of voice, video, chat, screen and screen sharing, Numonix empowers organizations to improve regulatory compliance, resolve disputes and enhance the customer experience by granting safeguarded access to their recordings and agent/customer data. Numonix RECITE interaction recording solution gives users an on-premises solution with extensive customization options; Numonix IXCloud delivers the ultimate cloud-based communication capture platform built on the runtime service fabric of Azure and requiring no physical or virtual servers. Numonix is based in Boca Raton, Fla. Visit www.NumonixRecording.com

Numonix PR Contact:

Teri Sawyer, T&Co. PR

+1-714-801-1687

Numonix Press

Numonix Sales Contact:

+1-855-Numonix

+1-561-952-2600

Numonix Sales