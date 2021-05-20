Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.05.2021
Halo Collective: Doppelsensation bekannt gegeben!
WKN: A2DFZG ISIN: US98980A1051 
PR Newswire
20.05.2021
57 Leser
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.: ZTO Express Publishes Its ESG Report of 2020

SHANGHAI, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company"), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, today issued its annual ESG report for 2020. The report outlines ZTO's accomplishments in 2020, highlighting the company's commitment to sustainable development, the effective corporate governance, and its dedication to giving back to the community.

In 2020, ZTO delivered over 17 billion parcels and expanded the market share to 20.4%. Its rural distribution network is further growing and the ecosystem is steadily expanding.

For the full 2020 ESG report, please visit: https://zto.investorroom.com/ESG.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

ZTO is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about ZTO's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ZTO's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and ZTO does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
E-mail:
Phone: +86 21 5980 4508

SOURCE ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.

© 2021 PR Newswire
