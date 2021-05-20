

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices slipped from over four-month highs on Thursday as investors looked past hawkish FOMC minutes.



Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $1,868.09 per ounce, after having hit as high as $1,890.13 on Wednesday, the highest since Jan. 8.



U.S. gold futures were down 0.7 percent at $1,868.05, with extreme price swings in cryptocurrencies helping limit support the downside to some extent.



Euro zone government bond yields rose today, catching up with a rise in U.S. Treasury yields after the Federal Reserve hinted at a possible shift in future policy.



Fed officials at their April meeting said 'it might be appropriate at some point' to consider tapering asset purchases if the economy shows 'rapid progress' toward the committee's goals.



The dollar held weak after a brief rally during the previous session on the Federal Reserve's talk of tapering.



In a press conference following last month's meeting, Chair Jerome Powell had said that it was premature to start talking about tapering.



