HealthTech Hour Becomes UK Health Radio's Fastest Growing Show Ever

- HealthTech Hour reached over half a million listeners in less than 6 months

- On average the show is tuned into by almost 50,000 every week

- Upcoming guests include Dr Dan Bunstone from Push Doctor, Sam Shah from Numan and Dr Umang Patel from Babylon Health

LONDON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTech Hour on UK Health Radio has officially become the stations' fastest growing show ever, surpassing half a million listeners in less than 6 months and reaching almost 50,000 every show, as the UK embraces the HealthTech boom.

HealthTech Hour sees Steve Roest, CEO & Founder of PocDoc, speaking to the founders, leaders, clinicians and investors who are driving the HealthTech revolution and are at the forefront of healthcare innovation. Previous guests include Dr Nick Taylor CEO of Unmind, the global leader in digital mental health services in workplaces, Dr Kate Bunyan Chief Innovation Officer of leading virtual GP provider Dr Care Anywhere, Dr Sarah Jarvis and Kate Newhouse Chief Operating Officer of Kooth, the UK's leading digital mental health provider.

The show's success reflects the nation's growing obsession with health-related news stories over the past 18 months, which has also seen a surge in health degree applications and record investment in HealthTech companies both from private investment and public funding.

As CEO of PocDoc, which is backed by the NHS Digital Accelerator as "HealthTech set to transform the NHS," Steve is uniquely placed to be able to bring together the founders, leaders, clinicians and investors who are driving the HealthTech revolution on the show.

Steve Roest, HealthTech Hour host said: "We are thrilled that an idea we had a few months ago has now not only become reality but has taken off more than we could ever have believed. The public have a clear interest in health technology and the future of healthcare in this country, we hope to now kick even further on and bring some of the leading figures in health and technology from across the world onto the show and deliver fantastic content and interviews for our listeners."

HealthTech Hour can be listened to live at https://www.ukhealthradio.com/blog/program/healthtech-hour/, while all previous episodes are also available to listen again.