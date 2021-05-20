

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's construction output rose in March after falling in the previous month, data form Eurostat showed on Thursday.



The construction output grew 2.7 percent month-on-month in March, after a 2.0 percent fall in February. In January, construction output increased 0.7 percent.



Production in building construction grew 1.3 percent monthly in March and output in civil engineering gained 9.4 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, the construction output accelerated 18.3 percent in March, after a 5.4 percent decline in the prior month.



In the EU27, construction output rose 2.7 percent monthly, and gained 14.9 percent from a year ago.



Among member states, the biggest increase were recorded in Hungary, Germany and Slovakia, while the decrease were observed in France, Sweden and Spain.



