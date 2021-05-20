The AGM trading statement indicates trading in the first four months of FY21 has remained strong. After repaying all £4m of the FY21 government support, management expect FY21 underlying PBT to be not less than the £22.1m pre-pandemic of FY19. We upgrade FY21 and FY22 EPS by 15% and 7% respectively to reflect the strong recovery. The balance sheet remains well positioned to support growth investment and selective M&A. The company intends to resume dividend payments at H121 results.

