Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective: Doppelsensation bekannt gegeben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14P5E ISIN: SE0006887063 Ticker-Symbol: 4HF 
Frankfurt
20.05.21
11:45 Uhr
3,384 Euro
+0,028
+0,83 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HOIST FINANCE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOIST FINANCE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4283,50815:41
PR Newswire
20.05.2021 | 14:22
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Christian Wallentin appointed new CFO of Hoist Finance

STOCKHOLM, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoist Finance has appointed Christian Wallentin as CFO. As previously communicated, the current CFO Christer Johansson will leave Hoist Finance later this year.

Christian has more than 20 years of experience from the financial industry. During the last 11 years, Christian has worked at Nordea, where among other roles, he worked as CFO of the merged Nordea and DNB Baltic operations, Luminor. In addition, Christian has extensive investment banking and investing experience from companies such as Goldman Sachs and Permira.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to join Hoist Finance as CFO. Hoist plays a central role to support people back to financial inclusion. I am impressed and motivated by Hoist's strong customer focus and clear purpose. I believe Hoist is entering a new positive phase in a market with many exciting opportunities. I am convinced this will be a successful growth journey in the years ahead." says Christian Wallentin.

"We are delighted to welcome Christian to Hoist Finance. Christian is a very knowledgeable finance professional, with experience from all the important fields of banking. Through his career, he has proven his prowess within strategy, investments, operations and M&A. I am very much looking forward to working closely with Christian and I believe that he will be a great addition to the team." says Klaus-Anders Nysteen, CEO of Hoist Finance.

Christian will start his new position August 16.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Andreas Lindblom, Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +46 (0) 72 506 14 22

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hoist-finance/r/christian-wallentin-appointed-new-cfo-of-hoist-finance,c3345254

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8270/3345254/1416981.pdf

Hoist Finance CFO PR EN

HOIST FINANCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.