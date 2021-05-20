Exxe Group Acquires Furniture Manufacturer and Interior Design Agency, daskonzept group AG

daskonzept group AG is a premier Swiss-based furniture manufacturer and interior design agency

daskonzept had $11.4 million in assets, $4 million in revenue, and EBITDA of $813,000 in CY-2020

Estimated CY-2021 revenue is $5.5 million and EBITDA of $1.1 million

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), a diversified fintech company, has acquired a controlling interest in furniture manufacturer and interior design agency daskonzept group AG, which is headquartered in Thun, Switzerland.

daskonzept had assets of $11.4 million, revenue of $4 million, and EBITDA of approximately $813,000 in CY-2020. CY-2021 estimates are for revenue growth of 37% to $5.5 million, and EBITDA growth of 34% to $1.1 million.

daskonzept furniture brands include USM Haller, Vitra, Tecno, and Inno. The Company has various furniture manufacturing plants, offices, and warehousing operations in Switzerland, Italy, Finland, and Germany.

daskonzept has served a range of prestigious clients including, but not limited to, MoMA, Museum of Modern Art, New York, Charles & Ray Eames, George Nelson, Sir Norman Foster, Frank Gehry, Nicholas Grimshaw, Zaha Hadid, Tadao Ando, ??Alvaro Siza, Herzog & de Meuron, and SANAA.

Eduard Nazmiev, Ph.D., Exxe Group's CEO said: "The daskonzept acquisition marks AXXA's entry into the furniture manufacturing and interior design space. AXXA is now positioned to capitalize on an over 30% increase in revenues and EBITDA for daskonzept."

About Exxe Group, Inc.

Exxe Group is a diversified fintech corporation focusing on acquisitions in the following sectors: real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services. Exxe Group is an acquisition-driven company. The Company strategy is to acquire controlling equity interests in undervalued companies and undertake an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise. For additional information go to www.exxegroup.com

About daskonzept group AG: Daskonzept is an interior architecture, design, office planning, and furniture sales firm. The Company designs and develops prototypes and produces a range of office living design furniture custom-made products under its own brand -designarchiv-, and is also an importer with exclusive partnerships of designer furniture in Switzerland. Markets include real estate development, coworking, revitalization, and temporary use furniture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release.

