Led by Lakestar and Tiger Global, the investment will enable Pitch to scale its technology platform and global team as the company sets its sights on larger teams around the world

Pitch, the collaborative presentation platform for modern teams, today announced that it has raised an $85 million Series B funding round led by Lakestar and Tiger Global, and joined by existing Pitch investors Index Ventures and Thrive Capital.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005667/en/

PitchPitch Raises $85 Million To Build The First Complete Platform for Presentations (Photo: Business Wire)

Six months after launching to the public, the Series B investment comes at a time of significant growth and momentum for Pitch. To date, tens of thousands of teams have opened 125,000 workspaces on Pitch, including top companies like Intercom, Superhuman and Notion.

"Our mission at Pitch is to enable every team's best thinking," said Christian Reber, Founder CEO of Pitch. "It's been six months since we launched to the world, and tens of thousands of teams have already discovered how easy it is to create, collaborate on and deliver beautiful presentations on Pitch. We're thrilled to have two world-class partners in Tiger Global and Lakestar onboard as we pursue our vision to build the first complete platform for presentations."

A new kind of platform

To accelerate its momentum in the year ahead, Pitch plans to use the new funding to develop its core technology and product, grow its global team, and extend its software platform across the entire presentation workflow.

A publishing and content ecosystem: Pitch is building a dedicated home for publishing and exchanging presentations and templates. In this new ecosystem, users will be able to discover content from top creators and brands, and publish their own work directly to public profile pages. In the upcoming weeks, Pitch will launch the first of these pages for a select group of creators, and will open up access to all users later this year.

Pitch is building a dedicated home for publishing and exchanging presentations and templates. In this new ecosystem, users will be able to discover content from top creators and brands, and publish their own work directly to public profile pages. In the upcoming weeks, Pitch will launch the first of these pages for a select group of creators, and will open up access to all users later this year. Advanced presentation analytics: Pitch is building new integrated solutions for users to better distribute presentations and monitor performance. Rolling out in multiple stages this summer, these new features will enable secure sharing and advanced analytics within Pitch, and will give users detailed insights into the reach and readership of a presentation, engagement levels on specific slides, and more.

Narrative recording and playback: Pitch is building new ways to highlight, record, and play back presentations in any context. Designed for a more remote, asynchronous world of work, these tools will ensure presenters and recipients can engage across an expanded range of meeting formats and team workflows. These tools are currently in beta, and will be rolled out in stages to users in the coming months.

"The exciting vision that Christian and the team at Pitch have is beyond just being a superior alternative to legacy presentation software," said Stephen Nundy, Partner at Lakestar. "A reimagining of the entire workflow surrounding presentations is very much overdue, and when coupled with the ability to harness new data and media integrations, Pitch will lead the way in changing how stories are told. I'm very proud to be joining the board of a European company with its sights set on a truly global opportunity."

"We are incredibly impressed by the quality of Pitch's offering today and Christian's vision for the future. Pitch will be a true productivity platform, and we are excited to become investors in this special company," says John Curtius, Partner at Tiger Global.

Pitch offers both free and paid plans for teams of all sizes. With Pitch Pro, teams unlock access to unlimited storage, video uploads, version history, and advanced permissioning for $10 per member per month.

About Pitch

Pitch is the collaborative presentation software for modern teams. With a focus on real-time collaboration, smart workflows, and intuitive design features, Pitch makes it fast and delightful for teams to create and deliver beautiful presentations, and easy for anyone to find inspiration from templates crafted by experts. Tens of thousands of teams have made the switch to Pitch, including top brands like Intercom, Superhuman, and Notion. Founded in 2018 by the team behind Wunderlist, and powered by a team of over 100 thinkers, makers, and storytellers, Pitch has raised over $135 million to date. To learn more and create a free account, visit pitch.com

About Lakestar

Lakestar is one of Europe's leading venture capital firms investing in technology companies led by exceptional entrepreneurs. The team's early investments included Skype, Spotify, Facebook and airbnb. Since raising a first fund in 2013, Lakestar manages an aggregated volume of over EUR 1bn across three early stage funds, and more recently a growth fund. The company has expanded and broadened its portfolio and holds investments in the likes of Opendoor, Oscar, GYG, Glovo, Sennder, Eigen, FiveAI, Revolut and Hometogo to name a few. Lakestar has presence in Berlin, Zurich and London. Lakestar helps companies to identify new markets and expand into them rapidly, with a focus on the US and Europe. The team advises and supports portfolio companies in business development, recruitment, technology and marketing. The investments range from early stage companies to those in their growth stage. Visit us on LinkedIn and our website.

About Tiger Global Management

Tiger Global Management is a leading global technology investment firm with over $60 billion under management. The firm focuses on private and public companies in the internet, software, and financial technology sectors. Since 2001, Tiger Global has invested in hundreds of companies across more than 30 countries, including investments ranging from Series A to pre-IPO. The firm aims to partner with dynamic entrepreneurs operating market-leading companies in its core focus areas. Tiger Global's investments have included JD.com, UiPath, Stripe, Databricks, Bytedance, Snowflake, Facebook, Alibaba, Procore, Chime, Blend, Peloton, Attentive, LinkedIn, Flipkart, and Toast.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005667/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Will Gluckin

Head of Communications

will@pitch.io

+49 176 7112 0875