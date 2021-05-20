Nowi and Murata enter strategic partnership to develop LoRa energy autonomous platforms

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Murata and Nowi have entered a strategic partnership that aims to enable and simplify the development of sustainable energy autonomous IoT platforms for use in 'Plug & Forget' solutions. The importance of energy harvesting for IoT platforms is becoming increasingly evident, as it plays a critical role in increasing the lifetime, usability and viability of IoT devices.

The objective of this collaboration is to bring to market reference platforms and designs which use Murata's ultra-small, ultra-low power consumption LoRa modules, powered by Nowi's extremely compact and efficient energy harvesting PMIC.

The compact 60 x 65 mm modular platform is designed to maximise development versatility for end users, offering LoRa connectivity by embedding Murata's 1SJ or ABZ module and sending the data from the external sensor attached to the onboard sensor socket. Combined with Nowi's ultra-small NH2 energy harvesting PMIC, the platform allows for simple and fast development of low-cost energy autonomous LoRa connected products. The NH2 PMIC is designed to efficiently extract power from ambient energy sources to charge a wide variety of energy storage elements.

Koichi Sorada, Murata Product Manager, IoT Connectivity Modules, said: "Nowi's small energy harvesting technology and its highly efficient MPPT feature is certainly the perfect sustainable choice to power our world's smallest LoRa modem. Our partnership will bolster the initiative to support customers in rapidly developing compact and energy efficient "Plug and Forget" LoRa solutions."

Type 1SJ is a stand-alone or optionally AT-command controlled LoRaWAN modem solution measuring only 10.0 mm × 8.0 mm × 1.6 mm, making it the smallest available in the world today. It is based on the second-generation Semtech SX1262 radio frequency IC (RFIC). The device incorporates several low power modes that allow the real time clock (RTC) to operate while drawing a typical current of just 1.3µA. Additionally, the resin mold package provides physical ruggedness with a -40ºC to +85ºC temperature range.

Type ABZ is another stand-alone compact module measuring just 12.5 x 11.6 x 1.76 mm, constructed in a metal shielded package and comprising a Semtech SX1276 ultra long range spread spectrum wireless transceiver.

