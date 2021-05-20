Leaders with Lloyds, Amadeus, Re-source, Mars, Royal Bank of Canada, Virgin, Nokia, Unisys, Axians, Tillburg University, Metis Digital and more to speak at the hybrid-style event

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced its return to hosting in-person industry events with the 2021 ISG Digital Business Summit, which will be held on location in London, as well as online, June 29-30.

The first ISG event to be held in person since March 2020, the Digital Business Summit is welcoming a broad range of industry leaders for two days of in-depth exploration and discussion around digital business technology and strategies. In-person participants will gather at London's Park Plaza Victoria Hotel, a week after all limits on social contact in the U.K. are lifted, as currently planned, on June 21. All attendees can access the event content live on location or on-demand.

In-person and remote speakers include leaders from such organizations as Lloyds, Amadeus, Re-source, Mars, Royal Bank of Canada, Virgin, Nokia, Unisys, Axians, Tillburg University and Metis Digital.

"The pandemic has changed industry events, just as it has changed the workplace and other areas of human engagement," said Karen Healy, partner and global leader of ISG Events. "Participants have welcomed the chance to continue learning and networking at virtual events during the pandemic. Now, with conditions improving, we are pleased to welcome thought leaders to London for the face-to-face interactions we've all been missing, and to continue reaching people not yet able to travel."

The ISG Digital Business Summit will explore the future workplace, the voice of the customer, cybersecurity, cloud and platform solutions, the agile enterprise, smart environments, networks and data and analytics. Keynote presentations will be delivered by Barry Matthews, founder and managing director of Re-source and an expert in open talent, outsourcing and consulting, and Volker Machmeier, director of cloud services vendor management for leading global travel technology provider Amadeus.

"As we return to an altered landscape, with global demand for technology and business services at record-high levels, this is an opportune time to meet in person to examine the digital business impacts and possibilities created by this disruption," said Steve Hall, partner and president, ISG, and host of the ISG Digital Business Summit. "Enterprises are continuing to make digital transformation a business imperative, pursuing mergers and acquisitions to swiftly deliver new capabilities, and providers are increasing their focus on delivering cloud modernization, cost optimization, resilient and agile operations and personalized experiences."

Hall noted growing cybersecurity concerns have increased spending on security solutions by 40 percent between 2019 and 2020. Cybersecurity will be addressed in numerous sessions at the ISG Digital Business Summit, including a panel discussion on cybersecurity risk and productivity with Alain De Pauw, managing director of Axians. A panel on data, security and cultural challenges will feature Erik Beulen, professor at Tilburg University in the Netherlands and a lecturer on disruptive technologies at Manchester Business School; Chris Herzog, senior data scientist at Mars, and Miranda Sharp, founder of Metis Digital.

Corrado De Sanctis, agile coach at Lloyds Bank Group, will participate in a panel discussion on how business and IT can combine strengths, and Vanessa Gilardi, head of HR for the Royal Bank of Canada, will join Chris Moriarty, director of insight and engagement at the Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management, and Kevin Turner, EMEA digital workplace services strategy lead for Unisys, to explore how enterprises should prepare for a truly digital workplace of the future.

Danni Rush, chief customer officer for Virgin Experience Days, will address the next generations of customer experience, and Omar Alassil, head of AI and digital architecture for Nokia, will speak on a panel discussion about the digital opportunities available in the 5G ecosystem.

The ISG Digital Business Summit will offer 70 seats for the in-person program in London and will stream live and on-demand content for virtual participants. ISG events include keynote addresses, panel discussions and fireside chats, along with opportunities to network and explore emerging products and technologies in the ISG Innovation Lab.

The ISG Digital Business Summit is sponsored by Unisys, Axians and Orange. Media partners are FITT-France and Intelligent CIO. More information and registration are available on the event website.

