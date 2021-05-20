Newly Found Use in the Food and Beverage Sector for Variety of Foods to Augur Well for Isomaltulose Market, Valuation to Cross US$ 1Bn Mark by 2030: TMR

The swelling demand for non-carcinogenic sugar in the manufacturing of healthcare and food products will bring profitable growth for the isomaltulose market during the assessment period of 2020-2030

The isomaltulose market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~5 percent across the forecast period of 2020-2030

ALBANY, N.Y., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The use of isomaltulose has increased extensively over the years. The growing popularity of isomaltulose among a large chunk of the global populace due to the substantial benefits it has will decide the growth rate during the forecast period. Other factors such as an increase in the utilization of isomaltulose across the food and beverage industry will also prove to be fruitful for the growth of the isomaltulose market.

Isomaltulose is a sucrose isomer containing a glucose and fructose molecule fused by a 1, 6-glycosidic bond. It is similar to sucrose but is digested slowly from the body. It has a variety of health benefits which makes it a favorite among many end-users.

Isomaltulose-containing foods were first approved in Japan and other regions in Asia. After gaining enormous popularity, it entered other regions and was also approved by regulatory authorities. The growing use of isomaltulose in producing food and beverage items such as chocolates, energy drinks, candies, cereals, health supplements, and others will bring immense growth prospects for the isomaltulose market between 2020 and 2030.

The Transparency Market Research (TMR) analysts have made certain projections based on the overall scenario of the isomaltulose market. The TMR analysts predict the isomaltulose market to record a CAGR of ~5 percent during the tenure of 2020-2030. The global isomaltulose market was ~US$ 711.1 mn in 2020 and is prognosticated to cross US$ 1 bn valuation by 2030.

The escalating demand for non-carcinogenic sugar will prove to be a vital growth generator for the isomaltulose market. The rising disposable income and hectic work schedules of many individuals around the globe has increased the demand for bakery products and on-the-go foods. These food categories make use of isomaltulose extensively, which will bring good growth opportunities for the isomaltulose market. The approvals for using isomaltulose by regional regulatory authorities in various food and beverage items will also serve as a prominent growth-generating factor.

Key Findings of the Report

Heightening Demand for Sports Nutrition to Propel the Growth of the Isomaltulose Market

The rising awareness among many individuals regarding the importance of fitness and the inclination toward sports activities is increasing the demand for sports drinks and fitness supplements. As isomaltulose is used on a large scale in these food products, the growth rate of the market is increased substantially.

Research and Development Activities to Play a Larger Role in the Growth

The ongoing research and development activities in the isomaltulose market will have a large impact on the growth prospects. The players in the isomaltulose market invest heavily in these activities for finding new insights. The insights help in increasing the revenues of the players, ultimately leading to an increase in the growth rate of the isomaltulose market.

Isomaltulose Market: Growth-Generating Benefits

Diabetic patients benefit from isomaltulose largely as it enables lower insulin response and acts as a sugar substitute.

Isomaltulose has high fat oxidation as compared to other sugars which further helps in increasing the demand.

The utilization of isomaltulose as an immunity booster and its addition as a sweetener to many products will prove fruitful for the growth of the isomaltulose market.

Isomaltulose prevents the formation of oral bacteria in the mouth and decreases the risk of oral cancer as it is a proven non-carcinogenic sugar.

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Food & Beverages Industry,

