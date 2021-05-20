Discover Bengbu: A Shining Pearl by Huaihe River

BENGBU, China, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from chinadaily.com.cn on the city of Bengbu:

Bengbu in northern Anhui province is often dubbed "Pearl City" as it was once a beautiful pearl fishing spot.

Bengbu has been a railway hub in East China since 1911. The city is also the largest port along the 1,000-kilometer Huaihe River, which divides southern and northern China.

Its geographic location has resulted in the city becoming a historic town, an industrial base, as well as a melting pot of cultures and cuisines from the south and the north.

https://youtu.be/Ip7g-0ijjO8