Slovenian solar module manufacturer Bisol has developed a white panel with a power output of up to 290 W. The product is claimed to be an ideal solution for seamlessly blending with large surface buildings and maintaining their historic character.Slovenian solar module maker Bisol has unveiled two new colored PV panels based on the company's Spectrum product series. Available in alabaster white and terracotta orange, the two products are claimed to add aesthetic features to the architectural traits of buildings and roofs of various types and styles. "Orange glass matches the shades of Dutch buildings ...

