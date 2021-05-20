German market research company EUDP Research expects 85% of the new storage systems will be used in new PV systems and 15% in existing installations.From pv magazine Germany With the introduction of the reform of Germany's renewable energy law, or EEG 2021, the size limit that exempt owners of residential PV systems from paying the EEG levy, which finances all of Germany's renewable energy incentives programs, was raised from 10 to 30 kW. According to an analysis by German market research company EUPD Research, this is driving strong growth in the residential segment. In the first quarter of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...