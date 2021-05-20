

BIRKENFELD (dpa-AFX) - Stratec SE said that its shareholders approved all agenda items submitted for resolution with clear majorities. Overall, 84.5% of the company's share capital was represented at the virtual Annual General Meeting.



The shareholders also approved the actions of the Board of Management and the supervisory Board and elected Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG, Stuttgart, as auditor for the 2021 financial year.



In addition, shareholders elected Rolf Vornhagen to the Supervisory Board of STRATEC SE, approved the remuneration system for members of the Board of Management, and confirmed the remuneration system for the Supervisory Board.



Stratec said it will distribute a dividend of 0.90 euros per share to its shareholders for the past 2020 financial year compared to the previous year's 0.84 euros.



