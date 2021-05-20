Ethylene Bis-stearamide (EBS) Sales Accelerating as Application in Plastic Manufacturing & Powder Metallurgy Rises: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact Mr's study has predicted the global ethylene bis-stearamide (EBS) to rise at 5% CAGR through 2031. Extensive use of ethylene bis-stearamide in wide range of applications such as plastic manufacturing, adhesives, inks & coatings and others will create growth opportunities for ethylene bis-stearamide manufacturers during the forecast period of 2021 and 2031.

Some of the leading manufacturers are focusing on single-use plastic due to the sustainability concerns associated with their subsequent disposal. As plastic pollution problems are on the rise, manufacturers are actively conducting research & development activities for developing eco-friendly solutions. Hence, burgeoning demand for EBS within plastic manufacturing is bolstering the market growth.

Demand for EBS have substantially increased with the rising application across automotive, rubber production and building & construction. EBS works as a dispersing agent and as an internal lubricant in plastic application and for deployment across powder metallurgy respectively. Furthermore, increased plastic production and automotive manufacturing is accelerating the market growth.

According to Fact.MR, the global ethylene bis-stearamide market is expected to be valued at over US$ 500 million through 2031. Growth is expected to accelerate across countries such as China, India, the U.S. and the U.K., which are offering expansion opportunities spurred by growing demand from building & construction industry.

"Rising environmental concerns are pushing the key players to invest more in development of sustainable products made from reinforced and recyclable plastics. This is improving growth opportunities for EBS suppliers" says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

By form, powdered ethylene bis-stearamide is expected to hold lion's share throughout the forecast period

Application in plastic manufacturing is spurring the ethylene bis-stearamide sales

Rising demand from China's building & construction industry is bolstering the market growth

India is expected to emerge as a potential market on the back of rising demand from building & construction industry

Competitive Landscape

Key players profiled by Fact.MR operating in ethylene bis-stearamide market include Croda International PLC, BassTech International, Deurex AG, Tarak Chemicals Ltd., GreenTech Plastics, Sinwon Chemicals, KLK Oleo, PMC Biogenix, Kao Chemicals Global, Guangzhou Cardlo Biochemical Technology Technology co. Ltd., Valtris Specialty Chemicals Inc., and Shandong Chuangying Chemical Co. Ltd. among others. Key manufacturers are focusing on developing sustainable products adhering to government requirement for eco-friendly system. Also, the key players are reliant on strategic mergers and collaborations to maintain their position in the industry.

For instance, in March 2021, Novomer Inc. announced the breakthrough for the demonstration of a low-cost polymerization process to make compostable polymers that satisfy brand owner requirements. The polymer, Rinnovo, has been developed by the use of EBS and other PET material for sustainable packaging for commercial applications.

Also, GreenTech Plastics, a leading manufacturer and part of the wider Green Group Family, became the world's first recycling company in Europe to be endorsed by the Gold Standard for issuing carbon credits for polyethylene terephthalate recycling activity.

Furthermore, Kao Chemicals Global, in February 2021, developed an asphalt modified, NEWTLAC 5000, made from discarded PET materials to offer enhanced durability and minimum micro plastic generation.

More Valuable Insights on Ethylene Bis-stearamide Market

Fact.MR has published a recent report on global ethylene bis-stearamide market for the forecast period of 2021 and 2031. The study gives an exhaustive analysis on the trends, challenges and drivers of the market expected to prevail in the upcoming years. In order to gain a better understanding, the market is classified on the basis of form (beads, powder, and fine powder), application (plastic manufacturing, inks & coatings, adhesives & tapes, rubber manufacturing, asphalt & potting compounds, power metallurgy, and others), across key geographies such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Key Questions Covered in the Report

How will demand for ethylene bis-stearamide market will evolve in the future?

Which is the most lucrative region for ethylene bis-stearamide market?

How will changing trends impact the strategies of market players?

Which is the most lucrative segment of the ethylene bis-stearamide market?

Which are the top companies operating in the market?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on ethylene bis-stearamide market?

