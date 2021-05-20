Nanoco has provided an update on the litigation against Samsung for the alleged wilful infringement of the group's IP. The US Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) has agreed to Samsung's request to review the validity of the five patents in the case. In our view, this development does not significantly swing the likely outcome of the court case one way or the other, although it could delay the final outcome by a number of months.

