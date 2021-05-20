Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.05.2021
Halo Collective: Doppelsensation bekannt gegeben!
WKN: A2DNAY ISIN: US12536P2011 
Frankfurt
06.05.21
08:17 Uhr
3,540 Euro
+0,040
+1,14 %
PR Newswire
20.05.2021
108 Leser
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd - Update on termination of GDR program & delisting of GDRs

PR Newswire

London, May 20

Dear Sir/Madam,

In furtherance to the announcement made by the Company on February 8, 2021 for termination of the GDR program and delisting of the GDRs, which were outstanding and listed on the London Stock Exchange, we wish to inform you that the date of removal of securities from the London Stock Exchange is intended as Monday, May 24, 2021.

We would appreciate if you could take the same on record.

Thanking you.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1515311/Update_on_the_termination_and_delisting_of_GDRs_signed.pdf

© 2021 PR Newswire
