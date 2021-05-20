CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd - Update on termination of GDR program & delisting of GDRs
London, May 20
In furtherance to the announcement made by the Company on February 8, 2021 for termination of the GDR program and delisting of the GDRs, which were outstanding and listed on the London Stock Exchange, we wish to inform you that the date of removal of securities from the London Stock Exchange is intended as Monday, May 24, 2021.
