PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) PJSC LSR Group: Date and agenda of the Board of Directors meeting 20-May-2021 / 17:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date and agenda of the Board of Directors meeting St. Petersburg, Russia - 20 May 2021 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on 21 May 2021. The agenda for the Board of Directors meeting comprises the following matters: 1. Review of the Company's Sustainability report for 2020. 2. Status of implementation of a long-term incentive programme for key employees of LSR Group for 2019-2023. On amendments to the long-term incentive programme. 3. Status of the Strategy preparation. For more information please contact: Investor Relations Igor Tsoy Media Relations Managing Director LSR Group Press Service E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru Maria Rybina Head of Investor Relations E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2020 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 8.2 million m2 with the market value of RUB 276 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2020, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB 118.1 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB 27.4 billion and Net Profit of RUB 12.0 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

