Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 658 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective: Doppelsensation bekannt gegeben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DL9L ISIN: GB00BD045071 Ticker-Symbol: 3HY 
Frankfurt
20.05.21
16:03 Uhr
2,020 Euro
-0,080
-3,81 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0002,30019:58
Dow Jones News
20.05.2021 | 18:58
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arix Bioscience PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Transaction in own shares 

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX) 
Transaction in own shares 
20-May-2021 / 17:27 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Arix Bioscience plc 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
LONDON, 20 May 2021: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or "the Company") (LSE:ARIX), a global venture capital company focused 
on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, today announces that it purchased the following number of 
its ordinary shares of 0.001 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from Jefferies International Limited as part of a 
buyback programme announced on 22 March 2021. 
 
Date of purchase           20 May 2021 
Aggregate number of shares purchased 63,000 
Highest price paid per share     183.00p 
Lowest price paid per share      183.00p 
Average price paid per share     183.00p

Arix intends to retain the purchased shares in treasury.

Following settlement of the above purchase, Arix will have 132,348,800 ordinary shares of 0.001 pence each in issue (excluding 3,260,853 ordinary shares of 0.001 pence each held in treasury). This number represents the total voting rights in Arix and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the schedule below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited as part of the buyback programme.

[ENDS]

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 7290 1072

charlotte@arixbioscience.com

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir

+44 (0)20 3922 1906

optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com 

Transaction Date Transaction Time Volume Price (GBp) Platform       Transaction Reference Number 
20/05/2021    08:43:28     22,400 183.00   London Stock Exchange 00241431472TRLO1 
20/05/2021    08:44:43     5,000 183.00   London Stock Exchange 00241431939TRLO1 
20/05/2021    10:26:45     27,400 183.00   London Stock Exchange 00241472108TRLO1 
20/05/2021    16:40:30     8,200 183.00   London Stock Exchange 00241675678TRLO1 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BD045071 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     ARIX 
LEI Code:   213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 
Sequence No.: 106479 
EQS News ID:  1199100 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199100&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2021 12:27 ET (16:27 GMT)

ARIX BIOSCIENCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.